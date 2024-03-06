Eastbound lane on Barton Highway blocked after car and motorcycle crash

One eastbound lane on Barton Highway has been blocked following a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Belconnen.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Clarrie Hermes Drive, Barton Highway and the Bicentennial National Trail at around 7.50am.
ACT Fire and Rescue, police and Ambulance Service are at the scene.
An ESA spokesperson said the Ambulance Service was assessing the motorcyclist for injuries.
