'Clock is ticking': ABC Canberra office vandalised again

The ABC office in Canberra has been vandalised for the second time in less than two weeks after perpetrators used red spray paint to spell out messages about the the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Activists wrote the words "tell the truth about Palestine" and "the clock is ticking" on the windows of the Northbourne Avenue office.
The same messaging around the conflict was also painted across its facade late last month.
ABC offices in other cities have also been vandalised in a similar manner.
Media organisations across the country have fielded complaints, including from its own staff, over coverage of the conflict, which reemerged in global headlines when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.
Israel's retaliatory campaign has since killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza, according to its officials, drawing widespread criticism.
ABC Canberra declined to comment on the incident.
The Canberra Times has reached out to the police for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.