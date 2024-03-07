Get your skates on for the new roller disco in Canberra

Did someone say roller disco? In Canberra?
It is happening and tickets are now on sale.
A hot new warehouse venue in Canberra has just released tickets for the two days of skate heaven, turning a giant concrete bunker into a dazzling roller rink on July 5 and 6.
That's the last day of term two for the school kids and the first day of the winter holidays, giving children and parents another option for indoor activities.
The location is The Vault, in the hip-happening Dairy Road precinct of Fyshwick.
Over the two days, punters can choose from learn to skate classes, roller dance classes, themed rink sessions, and roller discos. There's something for everyone: kids, families and adults, new skaters to advanced skate dancers.
Expect a candy bar, great music and disco lights, comfy seating, warm drinks and good old retro vibes.
Roller discos will feature live DJs spinning classic hits for that extra dose of nostalgia, and all the contemporary tunes will be laid down for the young ones.
RollerFit Australia will be overseeing all the roller action.
Director Stacey Short said: "My team and I are pumped to be bringing a whole lot of roller fun to Canberra to connect with the existing roller-skating community, teach newbies about the joy of eight wheels, and encourage folks to dust of their skates and get back in the rink.
"We think this is the perfect winter activity in the perfect location".
The location for Roller Disco is The Vault, a huge temporary events space at Dairy Road.
A pillar-free warehouse with polished concrete floors, The Vault seemed made for a roller disco.
The Vault's Rose Ricketson said it was an exciting new option for the space.
"The idea for a disco came to us straight away. The space has no windows which means we can use light in a fun way. I see a giant disco ball transforming the space into a glittering wonderland," she said.
"When we spoke with Roller Promotions, we realised there is also scope for an array of classes and rink sessions, and we knew it would be a wonderful offering for Canberrans looking for something warm and fun to do in the winter holidays."
Roller Dance classes will be an opportunity to learn both contemporary and classic disco moves on skates.
Roller Dancer Amelia Wheeler will be hosting the classes.
"It's heaps of fun both to do, and to watch. Our instructors have travelled to study with some of the best roller dancers in the US and Europe, bringing these moves back to Australia. We can't wait to take over The Vault with roller dance," she said.
Whether it's for a kids' learn to skate or an all-ages roller disco, all tickets are at https://www.thevault.place/events
Dairy Road has lots of parking, eateries, outlets, and galleries, to make a whole day of it.
Don't own a pair of roller skates? No worries. Skate hire in kids and adult sizes will be available for $6 per session. First aid will also be on site for any spills.
The Vault is an exciting new venue at Canberra's Dairy Road, available from May to August and open for public bookings.
