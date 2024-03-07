Chalmers says big decisions are taken by ministers, not by public servants

Jim Chalmers has told frustrated senior colleagues that there are "more good policy ideas that can be funded" in the federal budget, but insisted it is not powerful public servants making the call on "running a tight ship".
The Treasurer has not rejected - but sought to downplay - a pre-budget cabinet leak in Nine newspapers on Thursday where several unnamed ministers complained about key government spending proposals being rejected by the cabinet's powerful expenditure review committee (ERC). Chaired by the Prime Minister, the ERC oversees minister's submissions for budget measures.
The complaints include the attendance in ERC meetings by Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy and Finance Secretary Jenny Wilkinson when portfolio ministers are sent out of the room. However, this is not an unusual practice.
The report describes Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, both key members of Labor's leadership group, as "effectively the deputy prime ministers" or the "PM whisperers".
Dr Chalmers said the Albanese government has been running a "tight ship but funding priorities."
But asked if he was "obsessed with delivering a surplus," he told ABC radio program RN Breakfast, "I'm obsessed with responsible economic management."
"That doesn't always make us popular. We know that there are more good ideas that can be funded, that's just the reality of a good government. But we do our best for people, we do our best for ministers, and we do our best for the country, and from time to time you get stories like this, so be it."
Dr Chalmers insisted he did not believe that ministers were shut out of decision making, but reminded there was "not a bottomless pit of money" for the government to use on behalf of taxpayers.
"The process that we run to put our budgets together isn't new. It isn't unusual. Decisions are taken by ministers. Not by public servants. Those decisions are endorsed meanings of the full cabinet. I think Anthony runs a very inclusive, very consultative operation.
"We run a responsible budget and that means running a tight ship on spending. It means whittling down hundreds of good ideas into a smaller set of priorities that can be funded.
"And because there's not a bottomless pit of money, not even all of the good ideas get up and that's not always popular. But we try to understand where ministers are coming from. We try to understand their goals and their pressures."
The Treasurer also rejected the "gang of four" description of himself, Senator Gallagher, Senator Wong, and Mr Albanese.
"This is collective decision-making," he said. "Ministers are involved, decisions are endorsed by the full cabinet."
"I think Katy, in particular, is very good at ensuring we understand where people are coming from and what they're trying to achieve and what kind of pressures they're on in their own portfolios."
