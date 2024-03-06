The Canberra Times

Patty Mills' Miami NBA move a Paris momentum boost

By Murray Wenzel
March 7 2024 - 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patty Mills has reportedly been signed by Miami Heat for the rest of the NBA season. (AP PHOTO)
Patty Mills has reportedly been signed by Miami Heat for the rest of the NBA season. (AP PHOTO)

Patty Mills' move to title-hunters Miami has smoothed his path to Paris, the four-time Olympic great poised for an immediate Heat impact after enduring the quietest of his 15 NBA seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.