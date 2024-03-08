The Canberra Times
Coalition's nuclear red herring is a betrayal of the Australian people

By Tim Buckley, Annemarie Jonson
March 8 2024 - 11:30am
The sudden enthusiasm of the LNP for nuclear energy is another divisive, cynical and damaging ploy to ignite Climate Wars 2.0 and disrupt and delay Australia's accelerating renewables transition on behalf of the fossil fuel cartel. The LNP's climate and energy luddites burned a decade when they were in office. We can't afford more of the same policy lunacy.

