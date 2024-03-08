Rules on dog ownership are lax and barking mad

Lee writes: "In 2018, a stingray in Manly called Freckle also had a baby by immaculate conception. In relation to the birth rate, it is dropping because people are worried about the environment and the impact of children on it, what they are leaving for their kids and mostly, the cost of living. Starting to have families later is also an impact, but I think that people who are choosing this will also have chosen to only have a few kids anyway."