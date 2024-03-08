Rules on dog ownership are lax and barking mad

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
When it comes to violent dogs, the most dangerous breed is easy to identify.
First, check the eyes. Note how they often smoulder with violence. Examine the lips, frequently curled into a snarl. Watch the muscles quiver. Observe the tension in the jaws. Marvel at how a small brain can drive such primitive bloodlust.
Yes, it's pretty simple stuff recognising the owners of vicious and highly dangerous dogs.
Don't bother complaining that a boofhead with a boxer at his side is nothing but a shallow stereotype. A growing body of scientific research now backs that cliché of how dog owners not only resemble their mutts but also drive their behaviour - relevant material at a time when vicious dog attacks are on the rise.
The NSW deputy state coroner is currently overseeing an inquiry into the recent deaths of seven people, including a two-year-old boy and a five-week-old baby, after being attacked by dogs.
Much of the evidence tabled so far has been horrific: victims mauled by dogs with histories of aggressive behaviour; animals left to roam that should have been securely leashed; vague council regulations that inhibit the ability of inspectors to act decisively and which often excuse a dog's aggression when "defending its territory".
The inquiry may recommend tighter controls around dog breeds known to be dangerous, but hopefully it won't stop there. We do our best to legally prevent guns being owned by people disposed toward violence. So why do we permit them to own savage animals?
Consider a classic American study of owners of "high-risk" dogs like pit bulls (these are banned in Australia but their closely-related cousin, the Staffy, is enormously popular). All 355 dog owners in the study had at least one criminal conviction or civil misdemeanour. Compared to owners of dogs regarded as low-risk, those with high-risk dogs were nine times as likely to have committed a crime involving children and three times more likely to have committed domestic violence.
Other studies have also found strong links between ownership of vicious dogs and the antisocial tendencies of their owners. One, in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, revealed vicious dog owners engaged more often in criminal behaviour, boasted significantly higher personality traits involving "impulsive sensation seeking" and tended to be more selfish, manipulative and careless.
Yet another found younger people with highly disagreeable personalities show a preference for owning aggressive dogs. Getting the picture?
All dogs are potentially dangerous and children remain by far their most common victims. In most states, a child is admitted to hospital with bite marks at least once a week, often by the trusted family pet.
I have two placid cavoodles whose sole reason for existing revolves around their need to be patted and held in human hands. Yet even they turn into snarling, snapping predators when the neighbours' cat strays into the backyard.
Now place a powerful rottweiler (one of the most common dogs regarded as dangerous) or a Staffy bulging with more brawn than a steroid-addicted weightlifter in the care of an idiot whose pleasures border on the sadistic, whose self-esteem depends on notions of machismo and strength and who, pathetically but all too commonly, finds validation through owning a 'tough' dog.
No background checks. No muzzling or leashing rules. No requirement to train a breed requiring careful and expert handling. It's a powerful mix with unlimited potential for carnage.
Queensland this year belatedly joined the rest of the country by introducing laws carrying hefty fines and potential jail time for owners whose dogs cause death or serious injury. But what about prevention? Given the science, shouldn't owners of dangerous breeds be required to pass some form of psychological evaluation?
Our passion for dogs reached unprecedented levels of infatuation during the pandemic. For good reason, too. Dogs provide valuable companionship for the lonely and we are all aware of the critical role they play in reducing stress and anxiety. There's even evidence they can extend the human lifespan.
Research has shown the same part of our brain lights up when looking at photographs of our children and our pets, while levels of hormones like oxytocin rise in humans and their pooches whenever they stare into one another's eyes.
Perhaps we've grown a little too comfortable with dogs after living alongside them for more than 15,000 years and have forgotten how savage they can be when provoked or trained to be aggressive.
This much is certain: we worry too much about the perils posed by certain dangerous dogs when the real threat lies with their owners.
