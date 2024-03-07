The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Want to know more about City Hill? Go on a tour this Canberra Day

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 7 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What do you want for the future of City Hill, that overlooked park in the centre of Canberra that currently has more rabbit than human visitors?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.