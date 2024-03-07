Want to know more about City Hill? Go on a tour this Canberra Day

What do you want for the future of City Hill, that overlooked park in the centre of Canberra that currently has more rabbit than human visitors?
A series of guided tours will take place on City Hill on Monday, Canberra Day to help people understand the possibilities for the area.
The tours are being organised by the City Renewal Authority to inspire Canberrans to share ideas on how the park could become a "more cherished public space".
Discover City Hill Day is taking place as part of the ongoing City Hill Ideas Exhibition and will feature talks on First Nations connections, landscape architecture, active travel and local heritage.
City Renewal Authority Malcolm Snow said it was an opportunity to consider first-hand the opportunities to improve the five-hectare park.
"Discover City Hill Day is about educating Canberrans about this historic park and inspiring them to submit their ideas," Mr Snow said.
"There is no better way to spark your imagination than visiting the park, exploring the expansive green space and discussing its potential.
"I look forward to the community coming together as part of this positive first step in exploring how we can make City Hill into a place we want to visit and spend time in."
Tours on Monday will start from the Civic Library:
An exhibition at Civic Library will run from March 9 to 25, showcasing community drawings and ideas as they are submitted. Community members have until March 25 to complete an online survey on how to improve City Hill.
To share your drawing or ideas on the future of City Hill park, go to: yoursayconversations.act.gov.au/cityhill.
