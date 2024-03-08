The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Men just need advice': it's time for better dress at the races

Lucy Arundell
By Lucy Arundell
Updated March 8 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's a question that regularly leaves Fashions on the Field aficionado Richard Luton perplexed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Arundell

Lucy Arundell

Journalist

Lucy is a cadet reporter for the Canberra Times. Originally from the Central West, she has a passion for local and rural news.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.