Another 300 homes proposed for Belconnen Markets precinct

Two more towers have been proposed for Belconnen town centre, as the next stage of The Markets development is submitted for approval.
Developer Custom Apartments has proposed two, five-storey buildings with apartments, a hotel and retail shops.
The complex would be built at the Ibbott Lane site that temporarily housed the Belconnen Fresh Food Markets while its redevelopment was under way.
The group is seeking approval to demolish the existing buildings and construct two L-shaped towers with two basement levels below.
A total 300 residential apartments and 50 hotel rooms are proposed, plus a gym, pool and cinema in the basement.
The total cost of works is about $114 million, the development application states.
On the ground and lower levels, the developer has planned retail shops, healthcare facilities, a wellbeing centre, plus waste collection and service rooms for the building.
Designed by architecture firm Fender Katsalidis, the complex would centre on a plaza, courtyard and landscaped gardens.
Custom Apartments director Peter Micalos said the group was considering a mix of residential apartments and build-to-rent units for stage two.
"The market has really been suffering from a lack of supply that has been coming through due to a variety of reasons and we think that the optimal strategy is mixed use with a blend of build-to-sell and build-to-rent," he said.
Across Ibbott Lane, stage one of The Markets residences is taking shape.
The $280 million project includes 313 apartments in a 10-storey complex.
Mr Micalos said 60 per cent of the apartments in stage one had been sold, with 18 months of construction still to go.
"Stage one is fully funded and under construction," he said.
The developer previously described the stage one units as "extra-large apartments" that would appeal to downsizers.
"We've seen people downsize from their larger houses in the surrounding area," he said.
In 2022, the developer announced The Markets stage one would include an electric vehicle charging station for every one of its apartments.
Public comments on the development application for stage two close on March 28.
