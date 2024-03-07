Racing's dream team eyes autumn carnival blitz

Champion trainer Gai Waterhouse cannot lavish enough praise on her training partner Adrian Bott, as the combination descend upon the autumn carnival features with a team of horses unrivalled in the 32 years since she gained her licence.
The Waterhouse-Bott juggernaut is enjoying a watershed season with an unrivalled group of two-year-olds spearheaded by the much-hyped Storm Boy, carrying the flag for a versatile team of sprinters and stayers. The stable had its 20th two-year-old winner for the season when Southern Charm won at Warwick Farm on Wednesday.
Waterhouse told ACM Racing Bott was a major reason for the success of the stable this season.
"Adrian does an amazing job," she said.
"Adrian has his foot on the pedal. He doesn't miss a trick. It's a big team effort but Adrian drives the ship. He puts in countless hours ensuring the stable and staff run like clockwork. The way the stable is going is a real credit to Adrian. We're looking forward to a busy few months with autumn carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne. We've had a great crop of two-year-olds which are led by Storm Boy. Storm Boy scored an impressive win in the Skyline last week after his Gold Coast victory in January. He's won four from four. He's a very exciting, valuable colt and we're pushing forward to the Golden Slipper with great confidence. I think it's pretty obvious he's the one to beat in the Slipper and if he turns up on the day I'm very confident he'll win."
The powerful training combination has 12 runners at Randwick on Saturday and the First Lady of racing hopes they all run well.
Too Darn Lizzie lines up in the $300,000 Group 2 Riesling Stakes while Military Mission and Serpentine run in the $200,000 listed City Stakes. Red Resistance and Keenan represent the stable in the $200,000 listed Fireball Stakes. The stable is well-represented in the $300,000 Group 2 Todman Stakes by Shanghai La Express, Straight Charge and Espionage. Ganbare and Les Vampires are its runners in the $1 million Randwick Guineas and the meeting rounds out with Osmose and Howgoodare You lining up in the $250,000 Group 3 Quality.
"We've got a very good group of horses running at Randwick," Waterhouse said.
"I think we have some great winning chances on a tough program. Too Darn Lizzie showed she's going to be a very good filly with her debut win on the Gold Coast in January. She hit the line strongly on that occasion. She's a big rangy filly. We decided to give her a short break after her Gold Coast win. She's trialled up well at Randwick and Hawkesbury leading into Saturday's race. I can't fault her trackwork. Too Darn Lizzie has drawn ideally in barrier three. Jockey Tim Clark should take her to the front and be there at the end of the race. A win in the Group 2 Reisling would be a massive boost to her breeding page, if she can win a big black-type race at her second start."
Military Mission and Serpentine are resuming in the City Stakes over 2000 metres but Waterhouse said both gallopers had the miles in their legs to run well.
"I'm happy how Military Mission and Serpentine are going into Saturday's race," she said.
"Their fitness levels are very good for horses lining up in a 2000m race first-up. Military Mission has been very honest during his career. He won the Sandown Classic in December before we gave him a short break. He was unplaced in the Melbourne Cup after some strong efforts with wins at Newcastle and Caulfield. I think there's a real nice staying race in him. Serpentine is having his first run for us. We've given him three trials to have him ready for this outing. I'm sure he'll improve with this run under his belt."
Red Resistance and Keenan are strong hopes in the Fireball Stakes, according to Waterhouse.
"Red Resistance has had a few issues but is over them," she said.
"He's got a lot of ability hence we've give him time to mature and get over the issues while we had to decide about a start in Sydney or Melbourne for Keenan and ended up on choosing Sydney."
Bookmakers are taking no chances with the stables other runners on Saturday's 10-race program.
The Waterhouse-Bott stable heads to Canberra on Sunday with runners in the National Sprint, Canberra Guineas, Black Opal Stakes and Canberra Cup.
