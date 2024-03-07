Racing's dream team eyes autumn carnival blitz

"Adrian has his foot on the pedal. He doesn't miss a trick. It's a big team effort but Adrian drives the ship. He puts in countless hours ensuring the stable and staff run like clockwork. The way the stable is going is a real credit to Adrian. We're looking forward to a busy few months with autumn carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne. We've had a great crop of two-year-olds which are led by Storm Boy. Storm Boy scored an impressive win in the Skyline last week after his Gold Coast victory in January. He's won four from four. He's a very exciting, valuable colt and we're pushing forward to the Golden Slipper with great confidence. I think it's pretty obvious he's the one to beat in the Slipper and if he turns up on the day I'm very confident he'll win."