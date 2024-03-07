Times Past: March 8, 1986

A high cereal-fibre diet may actually increase - not reduce - the risk of women contracting cancer of the colon, a CSIRO study has shown, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1986.
The finding, published in the CSIRO science magazine Ecos, also found that women who consume alcohol regularly run a greater risk than men drinkers of contracting cancer of the colon - the large bowel.
The findings relating to high dietary-fibre intake are likely to prove controversial. For the past half decade, doctors, dietitians and cereal manufacturers have been extolling the virtues of dietary-fibre intake as a means of lowering the risk of colon cancer.
Nevertheless, the CSIRO study suggests, that for both men and women, the common Australian dietary pattern of high fat consumption combined with low fibre intake increases the risk of colon cancer.
If there's a basic message from the study, it is that people should eat a balanced diet and avoid the dietary fads that have characterised recent decades - because another finding was that people on high-protein diets also run an increased risk of colon cancer.
The study, conducted by Dr Tony McMichael and Dr John Potter, of CSIRO's Division of Human Nutrition in Adelaide, sought to establish dietary risk factors in a typical community.
It compared the diets of 400 Adelaide people who had been diagnosed as having colon or rectal cancer with those of a control group of 700 people.
