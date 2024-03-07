Truck topples over in Belconnen, intersection closed

A truck crash on William Hovell Drive has closed a busy intersection in Belconnen for several hours.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 1.20pm when a turning truck at the intersection of Bindubi Street was suspected to have had a sudden load shift, causing the heavy vehicle to topple onto its side.
Police and emergency services attended although no injuries were reported. The driver of the truck was assessed at the scene by ambulance officers but not taken to hospital.
The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours for the recovery operation.
Motorists and road users were requested to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
