Times Past: March 9, 1988

Disturbing news on this day in 1988 with reports that more than one-quarter of all Australians would ignore a case of domestic violence involving a neighbour.
The survey, carried out by the Office of the Status of Women, also revealed domestic violence was far more widespread than commonly believed, with nearly half the population personally knowing someone who was a victim or a batterer.
More worrying, were results from the survey that indicated a high level of acceptance of domestic violence. In particular, one survey found that one in five accepted the use of physical force by a man against his female partner.
Threatening with a weapon was apparently justifiable by 6 per cent of the population. If the survey was truly representative then it would mean that 700,000 Australians considered it acceptable to use a weapon in a domestic situation.
Both men and women thought it was acceptable for a man to shove, kick or hit a woman who did not obey him, refuse to keep the house clean or refused to sleep with him. Violence against children was also considered justifiable in 20 per cent of respondents.
The minister assisting the prime minister on the status of women said she was deeply concerned about the way domestic violence was apparently accepted by the community. She declared the government would undertake an information campaign on domestic violence.
