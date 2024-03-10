Developer licensing bill will only deepen housing crisis

The ACT government's new developer licensing bill risks making the housing shortage much much worse. As drafted, it will curtail new investment in housing due to the uncertainty and potential personal liability for company directors including those from not-for-profits like community housing providers and licensed clubs.
An inquiry started on Friday into the ACT government's developer licensing bill.
The proposed developer licensing is well-intended and is seeking to solve a genuine problem.
Owner-occupiers and investors in the ACT deserve protection from poor building quality - and the proposed legislation seeks to do that by introducing stronger accountabilities for those that build. We need this protection in the ACT due to many many examples of poor building quality (particularly in medium- to high-density developments - but I hasten to add, not all developments).
What is wrong with the proposed legislation? Firstly there is retrospective accountability. Under the proposed legislation, if you join a board of a community housing provider today, and they have a house that was built five years ago and it has defects, you can now be held personally liable even though you were not on the board when it was built. Why would you risk joining that board?
Secondly, the legislation makes directors personally responsible. This undermines the fundamental principle of limited liability, which is central to the concept of the corporate structure. Limited liability allows investors to limit their losses to the amount they invest, thus encouraging investment and entrepreneurship by providing a safeguard against personal financial ruin. Undermining limited liability makes individuals much more hesitant to invest and make decisions. Its misuse or over-application deters economic growth and innovation by adding uncertainty and risk for directors, business owners and investors. And in the ACT, it will potentially deter investment in much-needed social and affordable housing.
Clubs have community-zoned land that new social and affordable housing could be constructed on. Why would a director on those club boards run the risk of investing in housing if they become personally liable for those dwellings? Why would you join the board of a community housing provider if you face the same risks?
I note the ACT government has also conveniently excluded itself from the proposed legislation - why not make Housing ACT bureaucrats responsible for the builds they oversee? And make that retrospective, too? Cannot see Housing ACT be able to employ anyone if that was the case given the current state of large parts of the portfolio?
The Shergold Weir report into building quality in Australia from 2018 emphasised, among other things, the importance of improving compliance and enforcement to ensure the integrity and quality of the building industry (highlighting specific concerns such as the integrity of private certification).
After 23 years of the same government and the decline of building quality in the ACT over this period, how has the ACT government performed in this area of compliance and enforcement particularly with regard to private certifiers? If compliance and enforcement had been competently administered over the last 20 years, would we need a developer licensing scheme in the ACT? It is like the ACT government has gone building quality is not us, it is them! The concept of contributory negligence is clearly a foreign one.
This developer licensing regime might be a real opportunity for the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council and the NSW government to turn Queanbeyan into a genuine sister city of Canberra simply by seeking to be more rational than the ACT in engaging with developers. There are plenty of Commonwealth and ACT public service jobs sitting across the border in the ACT for those new residents of greater Queanbeyan to work in.
What amendments would I make to the legislation?
We need new housing desperately in the ACT (the Housing ACT waiting list is over 3000 people) and the federal government has provided plenty of money to fund this new housing through the Housing Australia Future Fund (almost entirely through community housing providers).
Let's not have well-intended but poorly constructed legislation smash all hopes of delivering that housing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.