Developer licensing bill will only deepen housing crisis

After 23 years of the same government and the decline of building quality in the ACT over this period, how has the ACT government performed in this area of compliance and enforcement particularly with regard to private certifiers? If compliance and enforcement had been competently administered over the last 20 years, would we need a developer licensing scheme in the ACT? It is like the ACT government has gone building quality is not us, it is them! The concept of contributory negligence is clearly a foreign one.