The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Paid parental leave superannuation payment overdue

By The Canberra Times
March 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The obvious comment to make about Labor's decision to finally legislate superannuation payments as part of federally funded paid parental leave payments is that it's better late than never.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.