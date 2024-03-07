Libs promise funding to women's organisation with 'many' on a waiting list

The Canberra Liberals have promised to fund a not-for-profit women's organisation for four years if they win the ACT election.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee said $875,000 would be given to Fearless Women, an organisation which provides outreach support and mentorship to girls and young women.
The organisation does not receive recurrent funding from the ACT government and is providing their services through a three-year philanthropic funding arrangement which is set to stop in 2025.
Ms Lee said the organisation needed funding certainty and ongoing funding so they could continue providing support.
She said the organisation had 60 young women paired with mentors but there were 130 women on the waitlist for a mentor.
"Fearless Women not only visit schools throughout the ACT to talk to girls and young women about the importance of wellbeing, self-empowerment and self-value but also offer a mentor program that focuses on person, social and self-management skills," Ms Lee said.
"We know there are many more young women on the waiting list who are not able to access these vital services due to a lack of funding."
The funding will be split over four years with $125,000 in the first year and $250,000 in the subsequent three years.
Nicole Lawder, the opposition's women spokeswoman, said the organisation provided a sense of belonging within a safe and inclusive community and this would help young women in the city.
"We know many girls and young women face a number of challenges in today's society that leads them to feeling overwhelmed, stressed and uncertain about their future," she said.
"In the ACT, 59 per cent of young women were concerned about their mental health issues with 66 per cent feeling mental health was a barrier impacting on the achievement of study or work goals."
