Review buries ghosts of Jones era but sport's structural challenges remain

Rugby fans in Australia must be sick of hearing about line in the sand moments.
We've had so many in the past two decades, it's easy to lose track.
In reality, the sport has lurked from one train wreck to another, a succession of administrators declaring the game had turned a corner and outlining a vision for a brighter outlook.
So fans would be forgiven for their scepticism after Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh declared another line in the sand on Thursday.
The occasion was the release of a full review into a disastrous 2023 Wallabies campaign, the boss conceding Eddie Jones's program ran $2.6 million over budget while suffering a historic group exit at the World Cup.
Waugh unveiled 23 recommendations of the review run by Andrew Slack, Justin Harrison, Darlene Harrison and Moana Leilua. The findings were coated in corporate speak, but there was plenty of underlying substance.
Recommendations ranged from establishing a national high-performance strategy to introducing clearer selection processes and building relationships between players and off-field staff.
The challenge now is for Waugh to deliver meaningful change.
On that level, there is a distinct feeling around Australian rugby that the adults are back in charge. Hamish McLennan and Jones have departed and the Wallabies program is now run by two experienced and respected figures in Peter Horne and Joe Schmidt.
It's why many of the recommendations feel like low-hanging fruit. Some, such as developing a cohesive training program are more a reflection on Jones than structural issues. Past evidence suggests Schmidt is a clear communicator who will have no difficulties implementing many of the changes recommended to the Wallabies program.
Despite the simplicity of some of the findings, they remain important to ensure the chaos and authoritarianism of Jones' tenure does not happen again.
On a more deeper level, there are multiple structural flaws within both the Wallabies program and rugby in Australia as a whole that require addressing.
The recommendation for a national coaching program is an important step, as is the introduction of an integrated national high-performance strategy and emphasis placed on Horne to clearly outline expectations for players, coaches and staff. Adviser David Nucifora will also play a role in this process.
A winning Wallabies program is vital to the success of the sport as a whole in Australia but rugby officials have so often made the mistake of putting the cart before the horse.
Implementing the recommendations will help deliver more consistent results but ultimately, the sport's challenges run much deeper.
To that issue, Waugh has a mammoth task rebuilding rugby union from the ground up and only then will the Wallabies relive the golden era of the 1990s.
