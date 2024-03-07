Advocate for women in construction Joanne Farrell named ACT Woman of the Year

An advocate for women in the construction industry has been named 2024 ACT Woman of the Year.
Joanne Farrell, who founded Build Like A Girl, a non-profit that supports girls and women finding a career in trades, was awarded the title during a ceremony at the Belconnen Arts Centre on the eve of International Women's Day on March 7.
"I'm really honoured to be nominated and to be recognised for the work," Ms Farrell said.
"I just turn up every day and try and promote the industry for other women to work in and try and change that."
Ms Farrell, who is also general manager of construction company Kane ACT, said Build Like A Girl works with government, private organisations and peak industry bodies to create programs that encourage more women of all backgrounds to start a trade or another role in the construction industry.
The carpenter and builder was earlier named 2024 ACT Australian of the Year.
The ACT government has also recognised the work of Mijica Lus, naming the community volunteer ACT Young Woman of the Year.
Ms Lus supports multicultural communities and works in areas of education, media, health care and human services.
She leads the Aurosokwo Project which works with local charities and organisations in a range of activities from creating care packs, book drives, and medical outreach.
Community leader Glenda Stevens was also named ACT Senior Woman of the Year.
Ms Stevens has previously served as chair of the ACT Council of Social Services and an Air Force Air Traffic Controller.
She works with numerous community organisations that focus on empowering girls and women and was the founding chief executive of Fearless Women.
Minister for Women Yvette Berry congratulated all the nominees, finalists and winners.
"These women have all worked tirelessly to improve the status and lives of girls and women in the ACT," she said.
She added that the government was "committed to accelerating progress for women and girls in the ACT by investing in projects that support their future", including through a program that supports female students considering a career in the construction sector.
