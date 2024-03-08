The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Has to be rock solid': Competitions in the spotlight amid equality push

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
March 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's top women's clubs have called for all options to be on the table when Cricket ACT completes an off-season review of the female game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.