'Has to be rock solid': Competitions in the spotlight amid equality push

Canberra's top women's clubs have called for all options to be on the table when Cricket ACT completes an off-season review of the female game.
Women's and girl's cricket has been a key area of growth in Canberra throughout the past few years, however, there is an acceptance from all parties that more needs to be done to elevate the standard of grade competitions.
There is currently no women's first grade competition in the ACT, with second grade the top tier.
As a result, many of the region's top cricketers play in the men's competition or in Sydney as they are too good for a women's second-grade competition. There are not currently enough players of first-grade standard in Canberra to establish a first-grade competition.
The reasons are complicated and multi-faceted, and Cricket ACT officials are working hard to address the absence of a first-grade competition.
The situation will take time to address as the surge in junior girls player numbers eventually flows through to the senior ranks.
Cricket ACT will conduct a full review of all local competitions at the conclusion of the summer, however it's understood a women's first grade competition is still a number of years away.
The women's second grade season will reach its climax at Phillip Oval on Saturday when Eastlake faces Western District in the one-day final.
The two teams faced off in the Twenty20 decider, with Eastlake prevailing however the Lions hit back in a one-day match.
Demons captain Carli Eaton has been impressed with the level of talent coming through the junior ranks but urged officials not to rush into the next step of establishing a first-grade competition.
"I'd love to see first grade but the next level down has to be rock solid to have a sustainable competition," Eaton said.
"We would rely heavily on the Meteors and their schedule doesn't allow it right now but if we can boost that level of player to be able to support a first grade competition and attracting people to Canberra to play cricket would be important."
While the women will play with the white ball on Saturday, the red ball will take centre-stage for the men's first grade competition this weekend.
Queanbeyan will face Ginninderra and Weston Creek Molonglo will host ANU in the two-day semi-finals, with the teams desperate to progress to next week's decider.
Cricket ACT women's competitions currently don't use a red ball, with all cricket played either Twenty20 or 40-over one-day games.
It's a shift Western District captain Claire Russell would love to see, but like Eaton, she recognises the importance of sustainable changes.
"Some of the feedback is maybe the girls wouldn't like to play red-ball cricket but I think that's just because we've never done it before," Russell said.
"It's one of those things where if you haven't done it, how do you know? It could be good to throw in a few matches and give everyone a taste to try a few different things."
Women's one-day final: Eastlake v Western District; Saturday 1pm at Phillip Oval
Men's two-day semi-finals: Queanbeyan v Ginninderra at Chisholm Oval, Weston Creek Molonglo v ANU at Stirling Oval, Saturday and Sunday, 11am
