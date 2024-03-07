Isabella Plains man to face court for alleged assault

A 27-year-old Isabella Plains man will face court today after alleged involvement in an assault at a Duffy residence last month.
Police said three men allegedly attended a residence in Duffy and seriously assaulted two men using a hammer and a knife at about 8.40pm on February 29. The two men sustained serious injuries, including facial wounds and lacerations.
ACT Policing's Criminal Investigations team recently used search warrants in Karabar, Weston and Isabella Plains as part of the investigation.
The Isabella Plains man was arrested at his residence on Thursday and charged with two counts of joint commission recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and joint commission intentionally wound. He also breached bail.
The 27-year-old is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday, where bail will be opposed.
Investigations relating to the other two offenders are ongoing.
Anyone who has any information in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting 7687145.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.