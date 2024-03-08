Daylight saving? You can go now. Really. Bye bye.

Supporters of daylight saving always like to minimise the concerns of those who'd like it cut or not used at all (hello Queensland). We've all heard the hoary old put-downs that people think it fades the curtains and confuses the cows. The amount of sunshine, obviously, doesn't change whether we have daylight saving or not. It's just up to us humans whether we manipulate our man-made time measurement to have that daylight go later into the evening.