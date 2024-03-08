Daylight saving? You can go now. Really. Bye bye.

What is the point of dragging daylight saving into autumn?
We still have another month of it to go! Another month of dark mornings and gradually earlier sunsets!
Autumn is the season of cosiness, of hunkering down, of getting ready for winter - we don't need the long days of summer. They're over.
Daylight saving officially ends at 3am on Sunday, April 7, which is when we wind our clocks back an hour.
I reckon it should end when autumn starts - March 1.
I don't like getting up in the dark. Sunrise in Canberra at the moment is just before 7am. That's practically lunchtime! Turn it back an hour, and we're getting sunrise at 6am. Much better.
I love the return of "early to bed, early to rise" when daylight savings finishes. It feels like the world slips back into its natural order.
We spring out of bed with energy as dawn breaks and we go to bed early when the sun goes down. At least, that's what I'll be telling my kids.
Don't get me wrong. I love daylight saving for the warmer months. Nothing nicer than those balmy late evenings when you can walk the dog or take the kids to the oval well into the night.
I just don't think it needs to go on and on. Autumn seems like the natural time to end it.
Daylight saving was used briefly in World War I and World War II as a means to save power.
Like surrounding NSW, the ACT has been observing daylight saving on an annual basis since 1971.
In that first year, daylight saving ended at the tail end of summer, on February 27, 1972.
For the next 22 years, daylight savings generally started at the end of October and finished in early March.
From 1995, daylight saving in NSW and the ACT has crept longer and longer - starting earlier in October and finishing later in March, and finally moving into April.
So last year it started on October 1 and will finish on April 7 this year.
We now get more than six months of daylight saving! Pretty sure summer only goes for three months.
I know Canberrans are an active lot, but what's stopping us doing more exercise in the morning? Once April hits, it's dark in the morning and usually dark by 7.30pm, which means daylight saving is not doing us any great benefit.
Supporters of daylight saving always like to minimise the concerns of those who'd like it cut or not used at all (hello Queensland). We've all heard the hoary old put-downs that people think it fades the curtains and confuses the cows. The amount of sunshine, obviously, doesn't change whether we have daylight saving or not. It's just up to us humans whether we manipulate our man-made time measurement to have that daylight go later into the evening.
The time may be a-changing in Queensland, however. A recent poll found 66 per cent of Queenslanders believe it is time for daylight saving in the Sunshine State. The Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner is among those pushing for a trial of daylight saving, arguing it would be a boon for tourism and hospitality industries and the cost of not having it has been estimated at $4 billion in lost economic activity.
NSW politician Geoff Provest has long campaigned to cut daylight saving by a month - so far without success.
The Tweed PM, whose constituents are just across from the Queensland border, isn't giving up.
He plans to soon introduce another private members bill to end daylight saving in NSW at the beginning of March. He says school kids catching buses in rural areas are going to school in the dark and coming home in the dark. Residents living and working on the border are operating on two time-zones.
"It's a major inconvenience," he said.
And Mr Provest says there's no way daylight saving would be introduced to Queensland - that the government would very quickly lose multiple seats in regional areas if it did.
I think three months of daylight saving is more than enough. Let's get back to enjoying the natural rhythms of autumn - the best season in Canberra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.