ACT projects caught up in latest business collapse

A 26-year-old construction firm with strong Canberra ties is the latest Australian construction business to collapse.
Indigenous construction company Rork Projects, which was established in the ACT in 1997, entered into voluntary administration on March 1.
While the full list of affected jobs is yet to be revealed by administrators, it is understood the company had 14 active projects in the ACT.
Rork Projects director Brian O'Rourke said the administration came after "devastating" industry challenges.
"This was the final step in a long journey to find a solution for our staff, clients and subcontractors, and we acknowledge the devastating impact this outcome has on them," he said.
The total debt owed to creditors will not be known until the company's first meeting with administrators.
It followed the collapse of a granny flat and extension business that went into voluntary administration in late February.
Administrators confirmed the company had about 120 building projects across NSW and the ACT, including 11 in Canberra.
Developer licensing was back in the spotlight this week, as an inquiry into the proposed bill was held at the Legislative Assembly.
Among those who provided submissions to the inquiry was local engineer Mal Wilson of Advanced Structural Designs who said the bill was "well overdue".
During his 40 years of experience as a structural engineer, Mr Wilson said developers often attempted to control design decisions, including structural and waterproofing choices.
"[Developers] probably wield the most influence over the quality of buildings in the ACT but are never held to any account for the decisions they make," he said.
Another 300 homes have been proposed for Belconnen, a new development proposal has revealed.
Developer Custom Apartments is seeking approval for the next stage of The Markets apartment development on Ibbott Lane.
The proposal also includes a 50-room hotel and retail shops.
Meanwhile, construction will soon begin for a new Defence Housing Australia estate in Campbell.
Canberra-based construction company Projex will build 30 new townhouses for Australian Defence Force members and their families.
The homes are expected to be completed in late 2025.
