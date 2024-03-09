The economist turned pollie between the worlds of ideas and power

Politicians don't often find themselves bathed in glory in economist-turned-politician Andrew Leigh's account of the history of economics.
Good advice gets ignored. Short-term political thinking trumps sound policy. Economists throughout history have no doubt found themselves muttering under their breaths: "I told you so."
Just ask the 1000 economists who wrote to US President Hoover warning him to veto the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act. The act became law in 1930 and, by restricting trade, it prolonged the suffering of the Great Depression.
Maybe it's a surprise politicians come off a little worse for wear in a book written by a politician but, by Leigh's own admission, he's an unusual member of Parliament.
The 51-year-old has a PhD from Harvard, worked as a lawyer and an associate to a High Court judge, and was appointed professor of economics at the Australian National University. Then in 2010 he ran for a safe Labor seat in the ACT.
"My whole world was the world of ideas," Leigh says about his career before politics.
"This is the world of power. I wouldn't mind being a bridge between the two, and actually I see many other parliamentary colleagues on both sides of the parliament playing that role, that bridging role from their former profession into their current one."
I suggest to Leigh it's one of Canberra's great mysteries how he gets it all done: the busy life of a local member and assistant minister, coupled with frequent marathon running and still time left over to write books.
"I don't watch a lot of TV," he says. "I have a wonderfully supportive family and it's just a great privilege to live in the national capital. You know, I do feel particularly for my Western Australian colleagues, about the toll that fly-in, fly-out job places on your health and your relationships, and [I] feel very fortunate to be living in and representing the national capital.
"And also, I mean, the other great thing about representing Canberra is I feel as though my constituents do want me to be contributing on a bigger policy front. So I don't feel when I'm out in street stalls that people regard talking about economic policy as being not the main game."
Leigh says he feels when he's debating big ideas, he's doing the work his electorate wanted him to do when they voted him in.
"Canberrans are interested in big ideas," he says.
The Shortest History of Economics (Black Inc, $27.99) recounts, over 200-odd pages, the development of the economic structures which have underpinned human societies since people first learned they could trade their supplies in excess of their need to survive.
Leigh says he wanted to write a book that wasn't dominated by "the dead white males of America and Britain", instead in bringing in economic thinkers from around the world and the women who've been overlooked in the field.
The book reveals the recent development of the actual discipline of economics.
"One of the striking things to me is that the Ancient Egyptians had a very good understanding of trigonometry, but the way in which we characterise supply and demand now only emerged in the last couple of hundred years," Leigh says.
"So some of the notions that we take in as pretty basic - the ideas that when there's a recession, government will step in to support demand; the notion of a downward sloping demand curve and an upward sloping demand curve; and the Marshallian cross which determines the market equilibrium - this stuff is fairly fresh."
And as the discipline of economics has come of age, governments have had greater power to understand and then manipulate what goes on.
"It's only through the development of governments and the recognition that government has an important role in managing risk in people's lives, that governments take on those concerns - that drives interesting and unexpected changes," Leigh says.
"The birth rate falls in part as old age safety nets emerge, because suddenly you don't have to have kids to protect you from poverty in your old age. You actually have a government that will prevent you from starving in your dotage.
"That's, again, a relatively new phenomenon and an unexpected event. I don't think those that developed social security programs foresaw that it would lead to smaller family sizes."
It's a theme that keeps coming up through Leigh's history of economics. Incentives pop up in odd and remarkable ways.
"We saw this in the baby bonus in 2004 where the Australian government announced there would be a $3000 payment for babies born after midnight on the 1st of July, so that babies born on the 30th of June wouldn't get it," Leigh says.
"Lo and behold, about 1000 babies were moved from June into July, causing considerable disruption to the healthcare system. The Howard government at the time said they didn't expect any effects.
"Plenty of economists, though, knowing that people respond to incentives, were anticipating precisely that result."
The discipline of economics has also broadened. Leigh says there's now economists studying wine (more complex than simply imbibing it), economists are looking at corruption through shipping records and others ponder questions in sport and the arts.
"It's an exciting discipline in part because economists have gotten very good at analysing big data. And that's led it to become, in my view, the pre-eminent social science, making contributions well outside its narrower, money-focused boundaries, where it used to be," he says.
And there are plenty of pressing questions to consider. Perhaps chief among them is whether artificial intelligence will take lots of jobs?
"Historically, the job optimists have been right more often than the job pessimists. But it's not to say it's impossible to get it wrong. If the education system stagnates while technology advances, then I think we're in trouble," Leigh says. He writes in the book that he's a "congenital optimist".
Leigh's history of economics shows how it has illuminated much of the way human society has developed and changed. He reckons economics can help people live better lives.
"I'd like economics to be a discipline which has something for everyone," he says.
"And my starting point is that the most powerful ideas in economics are pretty straightforward to understand."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.