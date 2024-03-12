Man accused of stabbing brother-in-law at children's birthday party

A truck driver allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law multiple times after an argument broke out at a children's birthday party, a court has heard.
The alleged victim was left in a critical condition after being rushed into "emergency lifesaving surgery" in the hours following.
Jaspreet Singh Mavi, of MacGregor, did not enter pleas to aggravated intentionally inflict grievous bodily harm when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The Indian-born man was refused bail.
Police documents tendered to the court detail the allegations against the 36-year-old, who was attending the south Canberra birthday party on Sunday.
Mavi and the alleged victim were sitting together on the rear deck of the house, eating dinner and drinking, when it is said they began arguing and yelling about 10.30pm.
The argument is said to have started up again a short time later in the home's driveway, where an "agitated" Mavi is accused of threatening his brother-in-law with a kitchen knife in front of other family members.
"Clearly there is some degree of premeditation with the taking of the knife," prosecutor Trent Hickey said about the alleged weapon, which had at some stage gone missing from the kitchen.
While family members are said to have tried to calm the situation by separating the men, Mavi allegedly "charged" at his brother-in-law and "stabbed him four to five times" in the side of his abdomen.
Documents claim family members rushed to treat the man's wounds with bedsheets while Mavi allegedly fled the scene by car.
Police received a number of calls about the alleged incident, including from one person who said "Jas had become aggressive and stabbed his brother".
About 12.40am on Monday morning, Mavi handed himself in to police and "made admission to stabbing his brother-in-law" before being arrested.
However, when he agreed to participate in an official police interview, Mavi mostly gave "no comment" responses to questions.
On Tuesday, the court heard the alleged victim was in a stable condition.
The prosecutor opposed Mavi's application for conditional release due to risk of witnesses being interfered with.
Mr Hickey described the prosecution case as strong, "with a number of witnesses and admissions to police".
Defence lawyer Patrick Said said his client, who moved to Australia in 2008, "has expressed extreme remorse" and had asked about his brother-in-law's wellbeing.
"Ordinarily he's a law abiding citizen," the lawyer said.
Mr Said argued bail conditions could ameliorate concerns the court had and being remanded in custody for an unspecified period of time "really isn't in [Mavi's] best interest".
Magistrate Alexandra Burt ultimately refused the man's bail application, citing the unacceptable risks of him offending or interfering with police witnesses.
Mavi is set to return to court next month.
