The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'The car wants to kill you': Mad, bad sprintcars return to Canberra clay

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 8 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Speedway's version of Formula One will return to the Canberra region for the first time in more than 27 years on Saturday night when the ACT hosts its first-ever "kings of wings" races for the 900 horsepower winged sprintcars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.