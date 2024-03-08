Brumbies to pay tribute to legend as former star returns for emotional clash

Nic White leads the ACT Brumbies on to Canberra Stadium for a Super Rugby quarter-final against the Wellington Hurricanes.
On the way to the field, White shakes Garry "Quinzo" Quinlivan's hand. Every player follows, the gesture a tradition that has stood since the club's inaugural season in 1996.
White knew on that bitterly cold Saturday night it was the last time he would have the honour of shaking the long-serving volunteer's hand prior to a home game.
What he didn't know, however, was it would be the final time Quinlivan would be on the sidelines to support a team he dedicated so much of his life to.
Quinzo died in October, triggering an outpouring of emotion, his funeral uniting an Australian rugby community that was in the midst of a bitter civil war.
Saturday afternoon's clash with the Western Force marks the Brumbies' first home game since his passing. The club will pay tribute to the long-time volunteer with a moment of silence and video commemorating his life of service.
Quinlivan's son and daughter, and some of his grandchildren have flown down from Queensland for the event.
While White will play for the Force on Saturday, he said it will be a strange feeling not to see Quinzo as he walks on to the field.
"Garry was the last person you'd see coming on to the field as a Brumby," White said. "I had that in my mind coming back here it would be bloody tough to see Quinzo and run out on this field [for the Force] and unfortunately he's not going to be here.
"It's going to be emotional for a lot of people and what a day to celebrate a man who's not only given so much to the Brumbies but to rugby in Australia."
While he passed last October, Quinlivan's legacy will live on forever.
Quinzo is proudly printed on the inside collar of every ACT jersey, from under 16s through to the men's and women's teams and will remain there in all future editions.
His photo also hangs on the team's honour wall inside Brumbies HQ and he will forever be remembered as Player #00.
Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said it was vital to recognise a man who played such a key role in forming the team's culture.
The chief has known Quinlivan since he was a teenager, Quinzo a team manager on junior ACT teams Thomson played in.
The pair were also side by side for the Brumbies' early years, Thomson team manager and Quinlivan his assistant.
"He was the heart and soul of the Brumbies," Thomson said. "He's been there right from the foundation of the organisation and he's played a big part in establishing the culture of the club.
"He's had a lasting and memorable effect on all past and present players and staff who have gone through the Brumbies."
Quinlivan left his mark on generations of ACT players. From Joe Roff in the early years to past stalwarts like Ben Alexander and the current crop of players.
Quinlivan was often the first person wide-eyed 18-year-olds met when they moved to Canberra to chase their rugby dreams and he quickly made them feel welcome.
"The first time I met Quinzo I was in the Brumbies Academy," Alexander said. "We'd train once the main group finished so I'd seen him around but didn't know him. I broke my leg and was in hospital for a few weeks and the first people to visit me were Quinzo and his wife Lorna.
"He didn't need to check in on me but he sat down for an hour and kept me comfortable in hospital when I was in a bad way. He treated me the same as he did George Gregan, Stirling Mortlock or George Smith, he treated everyone the same and we loved him for it."
It was that ability to go out of his way to help those around him that made Quinzo so respected and why Saturday afternoon will be an emotional affair.
Nic White and Ryan Lonergan have spent the past four years forging the closest of bonds.
As ACT Brumbies teammates, the duo have formed a master and apprentice relationship, the experienced White passing on all his knowledge to the young upstart from Canberra.
The partnership has seen a healthy dose of respect and competition develop between the pair, both men fighting for the ACT starting No.9 jersey.
So when White and Lonergan were reunited on Friday morning, it was clear the more things change, the more they stay the same.
The pair now sit on opposite sides of the fence, White preparing to play his first game against his former club when the Brumbies host the Western Force at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
Both men expect to experience a range of emotions before, during and after the match and while it will be a foreign feeling to see White in an opposition jumper, Lonergan said the competition will be just as intense as it has been throughout the past four years.
"It'll be our first game against each other so I'm looking forward to it," Lonergan said.
"His ability to compete and drive standards is brilliant and he's been doing that at the Force as well. That's what every great nine's got to do and I took a lot away from what he does in and around the group."
Lonergan has long been viewed as a future star, a Canberra boy who grew up dreaming of playing for the team he supported.
White was the perfect mentor as the scrumhalf broke into the Super Rugby ranks, but eventually the time comes for the apprentice to take over.
So while it was difficult for the 33-year-old to depart the ACT at the end of last season, White and all at the Brumbies were able to see the bigger picture.
"I don't think Lonners has got the plaudits he deserves over the last couple of weeks," White said. "He's a phenomenal leader and it's no surprise he's got the 'c' next to his name.
"He'll continue to grow and just needed time in the saddle. Knowing I was taking a little bit of that off him while here was a part of the decision to [leave] and let a guy like that flourish.
"He's a Canberra boy born and bred here, I know what the Brumbies means to him and as much as it means to me, so see him flourish in that jersey [is special]."
With the Force and Brumbies reeling from disappointing losses last week, both men know friendships will be thrown out the window on Saturday afternoon.
The Brumbies are determined to rebound from an uncharacteristic 46-12 loss to the Waikato Chiefs last Sunday.
The Force are still searching for their first victory of the season, having allowed a 34-19 lead turn into a 48-34 defeat against the Melbourne Rebels last Friday.
Once the final whistle blows, they will be quick to share a beer and reminisce about past memories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.