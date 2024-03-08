The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Brumbies to pay tribute to legend as former star returns for emotional clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated March 8 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nic White leads the ACT Brumbies on to Canberra Stadium for a Super Rugby quarter-final against the Wellington Hurricanes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.