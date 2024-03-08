Crowd of 40,000 silent in AFL's moving tribute to 'vibrant' umpire

In the opening week of the AFL, the league put on a moving tribute to umpire Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies, who were both allegedly murdered in Sydney last month.
During the season-opening nationally televised match between the Sydney Swans and Melbourne Demons at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday, players, officials and the 40,000-plus in attendance respected a minute of silence to honour the pair.
Players and umpires also wore black armbands.
Baird was an official for 62 AFL matches and two finals, and Davies was a Swans supporter.
"Jesse will be fondly remembered for his vibrant, fun-loving personality, his professionalism and his commitment to the next generation of young umpires," the SCG ground announcer said.
"Most importantly, he'll be remembered for the great caring person that he was.
"The entire AFL family extend our deepest sympathy to both Jesse and Luke's friends and family."
Baird began umpiring in 2011 in the Northern Football and Netball League (NFNL), then moved to Queensland in 2017 before making his AFL debut in 2020.
Last year, Baird relocated to Sydney to continue his work in the entertainment industry as well as his AFL umpiring career.
"Jesse developed many close friendships [during] his umpiring career and time at the AFL. He was such a vibrant, fun-loving person, who was deeply committed to umpiring." AFL chief executive officer Andrew Dillon said.
"A tribute pre-game to both Jesse and Luke is a small way for us all to reflect and remember two young men during what is a very difficult time for their families and friends."
