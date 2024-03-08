Government House Open Day time for a fond farewell to Mr and Mrs Hurley

He'd hate any focus to be on him rather than the causes he supports, but Governor-General David Hurley will likely be attending his final Government House open day next weekend.
Mr Hurley's term as Governor-General is due to finish in the middle of the year, after five years in the job.
He and wife Linda Hurley are hosting probably their final Government House open day on Saturday, March 16, welcoming the general community through the doors and shining a light on the more than 200 organisations of which they are patron - either individually or as a shared role.
Mr Hurley said he was looking forward to sharing the house and grounds, one last time before a new governor-general was installed.
"These are important last opportunities to undertake certain events," he said.
"The open day is always a very important day at Government House.
"It is a bit sentimental [for it to be his last one]. It's the last opportunity to show the house and grounds and it's important to do that."
Mr Hurley, 70, was sworn in as Governor-General on July 1, 2019.
He had previously been Governor of NSW for almost five years and before that enjoyed a distinguished 42 years in the military, culminating in his appointment as Chief of the Defence Force.
When asked yesterday what the highlight of being Governor-General had been, Mr Hurley did not hesitate.
"I just always keep going back to the fact we get to meet Australians every day of the week from all walks of life," he said.
"I'm just constantly reconfirming my view that Australians are good quality people."
Mr Hurley and Mrs Hurley are also patrons of scores of charities and groups.
As well as a chance to picnic in the grounds and tour the house, the Government House open day will put the spotlight on 45 of the organisations, including Carers Australia, Hartley Lifecare and The Kids' Cancer Project.
Bus Stop Films, which uses films to raise the profile of people with disabilities, will be showing some of its work. The Australian Olympic Committee will have activities for the kids.
Mr Hurley said he was proud to champion organisations that could "change lives in Australia" and the people who ran them.
"They're impressive," he said.
"You meet these people and they've got good ideas and they don't sit on them - they act."
Asked how he would sum up his term as G-G, Mr Hurley said:
"It's almost a cliche to say 'blessed' and 'privileged'. But it is," he said.
"I used to say when I was in the military, it was the greatest privilege to command Australian and now it is one of the greatest privileges to work alongside Australians."
