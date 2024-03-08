Vassarotti and Clay vie for Greens deputy leadership in member vote

All four female members of the ACT Greens have put their hands up to contest a membership ballot for the party's deputy leadership.
But the race for the position is expected to be a contest between a minister seen within the Legislative Assembly as the heir apparent and a high-profile backbencher.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti, who is a member for Kurrajong, is actively vying for the deputy leadership position, which will be created in the party for the first time following a change to its constitution last year.
Jo Clay, who sits on the government backbench and is a member for Ginninderra, is also actively seeking to win support of party members.
The party's constitution says the two leadership positions cannot both be filled by men.
"If the elected leader is not a woman or gender diverse person, then the elected deputy must be a woman or gender diverse person unless that is not possible due to the genders of the MLAs," the party's constitution says.
The Canberra Times understands Laura Nuttall, who replaced Johnathan Davis in Brindabella on a countback in December, and Emma Davidson, who sits in cabinet, are not actively seeking the position, despite nominating.
The pair could still be elected to the position, which will be determined by all eligible party members.
If Ms Clay or Ms Nuttall is successfully elected, the Greens would be in a unique position of having a deputy leader who sat outside cabinet.
But members will also need to consider whether having both the party leader and deputy leader in Kurrajong is a risky political strategy. Ms Vassarotti sits in Kurrajong alongside Greens leader Shane Rattenbury.
Mr Rattenbury has previously said the changes to the party's structure was an exciting reform.
"As a long-time member of the party, I'm proud we're demonstrating our values and empowering our members in more ways than ever,'' Mr Rattenbury said.
"We're a growing party with growing representation in the Legislative Assembly, so it will be great for whoever is leader of this party to have the support of a deputy leader."
Mr Rattenbury is running unopposed to retain the position of party leader, which he has held since 2012.
ACT Greens convenor Michael Brewer in September 2023 said the Greens were the most democratic political party in the ACT.
"In the other parties, the power plays and lack of transparency in their preselection and leadership decisions flows through to the way they govern," Mr Brewer said.
"Forget factional dealings and parachute politics; in the ACT Greens every member gets a say."
The secret ballot will close on March 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.