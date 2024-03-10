'Pets aren't just for the wealthy': surgeries in a vet van could save lives

When Karin Attenborough had to get her rabbit desexed, she was forced to ask her brother for money.
She's a full-time carer for her elderly parents.
"We thought, it can't be much to get a bunny desexed, and then realised it would be over $200," Ms Attenborough said.
"On a carer's wage, there isn't food to put on the table some days, it's a choice between paying bills and eating."
It's an all-too-familiar story for Dr Eloise Bright, who runs the Tiny Vet Clinic with ACT Pet Crisis.
She often has clients who have to choose between costly surgery bills and euthanising their pet.
That's why she wants to expand her already in-demand mobile vet clinic.
The ACT-based vet has started a GoFundMe page that will allow her to offer critical surgeries to low-income pet owners.
She said a lot of her clients wanted to take their pets to the vet but could not afford it.
"I'm a strong believer that pets are good for everyone, not just for the wealthy," Dr Bright said.
"Most people don't plan to lose their job, or develop a chronic health condition. It's not always that people are getting a pet, knowing they can't afford it at the outset."
She's hoping to raise $500,000, which would mean she could offer desexing, X-rays, dental work and surgery for injuries.
Getting a dog or cat desexed can cost between $300 and $500, a sum out of reach for many on welfare payments. Desexing your pet is compulsory in the ACT.
At the moment, Dr Bright has to refer pets with surgery needs to overwhelmed local RSPCA clinics.
She currently offers free consultations, health checks, vaccinations, microchips and help for ageing pets who need arthritis management.
The clinic is entirely volunteer-run, so all donations go towards medical equipment and running costs.
She's treated over 500 pets in the last year, running her vet clinic out of a trailer.
However, she needs something bigger for surgery.
"I'm dreaming of a big, Winnebago-style van that has an X-ray, a surgical suite, a consult room, it's a full vet clinic on wheels," Dr Bright explained.
"The RSPCA is really understaffed, and they're struggling to even treat their shelter animals, so it would be nice if we could do our own procedures."
