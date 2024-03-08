Snow in Iceland to Canberra scorcher all in a day's work for United star

On the same day she landed back in Melbourne after playing for Serbia in sideways snow in Iceland, Vesna Milivojevic was on the field for Canberra United trying to lead a comeback win.
The game last weekend against Western United was all a blur, but she'd do it all again if needed, hungry to lead United from the bottom of the ladder into an unlikely A-League finals spot.
"That's the life of a professional footballer these days. The travel is hard, but I love it," Milivojevic said ahead of a 30-plus degree match this weekend against the Wanderers at McKellar Park.
"Everytime I go away for camp I come back with new experiences so I'm excited to be back."
It's a tough situation for Canberra at the most critical point of their season, 10 points behind the top-six.
Milivojevic and recalled Matildas striker Heyman are now settled back into United after their international duties, but three of their back five in Sasha Grove, Tegan Bertolissio and goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln remain in Uzbekistan for the Young Matildas' Under-20 Asian Cup campaign.
The Young Matildas are top of their group and continue the tournament on Saturday night against Chinese Taipei in a strong position to advance.
The United trio could be out for another two matches as well as the weekend if they keep up their run, meaning more pressure on experienced players - and golden boot leaders - like Milivojevic and Heyman to step up and lead from the front.
It's a challenge they're up for though.
"We're always positive going into every game," Milivojevic said.
"I'm confident in our team and our ability, so hopefully we can get some wins in these last six games because we really need to.
"Michelle is a leader for every single player and to see her doing well with the Matildas, she showed her class and she deserves that opportunity.
"To play alongside her and help her score goals, it's so fun."
Canberra United v Western Sydney, Saturday 3pm at McKellar Park
Australia v Chinese Taipei, Saturday 7pm in Tashkent
