Get behind Canberra United when they play the Wanderers

I have been a season ticket holder for Canberra United since the inception of the W-League in 2008, and have read Caden Helmers' article "'Collapsing before our eyes': Fears for the future of Canberra United" (March 8) with some trepidation.
That Capital Football should appear to sit on their collective hands and do little, is disappointing. Nevertheless, I appeal to all members and those would-be members, to bring a friend to McKellar Park today and give a fulsome support for our Canberra United.
The coaching staff and players are out of contract at the end of the season and their employers appear not to have their futures in mind. Come and give our team a rousing reception.
That the forecast temperature is 31 degrees is unfortunate but the players will be out there entertaining us as usual.
So "ACT's cooler-than-average summer bucks national trend" (The Canberra Times, March 7). Big deal.
As the same article reported, Australia just experienced its third-hottest summer.
Unreported was that 2023 was the world's hottest year on record in human history and that 2024 is trending to beat that record.
I don't think Canberrans can afford to rest easy. They should do all they can to ensure the federal government increases its domestic and international efforts to reverse carbon emission growth.
The LNP has been a policy-free zone for a long time. It may have been better if they'd stayed that way. So far we've had two policy announcements.
Their energy policy goes all in on nuclear energy when the use of nuclear energy is declining across the world and the CSIRO has written multiple reports indicating it's the most expensive form of energy and will never be financially viable.
Their latest policy is a crackdown on Australian Public Service waste. They've appointed an assistant spokesperson on public service waste and are worried that the public service is getting too big.
Talk about deja vu all over again.
After an audit found that the Morrison government spent $20.8 billion on consultants and outsourcing public service in its final year, Labor is on track to restoring the APS to the point where it can perform the tasks required of it.
But the LNP just wants to slash and burn again and outsource the work to private contractors. Outsourcing has never worked; it doesn't save money. It produces a less efficient service far more open to rorting and cronyism.
The LNP never learns. They have their perennial targets; the unions and the public service. If something fails repeatedly let's try it again. One would assume that after spending over $20 billion on outsourcing in one year they'd get the message outsourcing doesn't save money.
The LNP has an irrational and uncalled-for hatred of the public service. Canberra, here we go again.
Peter Dutton could at least offer to help estimate and publicly acknowledge how many hundreds of public servants are currently having to work on untangling and cleaning up a mound of messes created by the former Coalition government, especially those that have come to light via independent inquiries, royal commissions and national audits ("Coalition has public service 'waste reduction' in sight", March 8).
Public servants are needed to address what too many former prime ministers, ministers and some public servants in high leadership positions have just left in their wake.
It takes more than putting a few compliant consultants in the corner to mop up the results of Coalition ministers' dereliction of their public-interest duties. and to formally reckon with swathes of specific, well-thought-through recommendations for program and people servicing improvements across the country.
The opposition leader and his Coalition cohort are unlikely to ever give due recognition to the wide range of APS roles and responsibilities required in an increasingly complex world of changing needs and opportunities. The conservative parties continue to display disinterest in having a high-quality and qualified public service that is able to deliver arm's length policy research and advice, and carry out the fair and effective implementation, monitoring and transparent evaluation of expenditure commitments and their impacts at the national level.
Peter Dutton still prefers the Coalition's traditional Canberra-bashing and lazy "slash and burn" ways forward where anything APS is concerned.
I had a huge spike in my water bill for the last quarter.
After some investigation, the only explanation I can come up with is that the meter was misread.
I have written to Icon's "Customer Care Unit" and sent at least seven reminders via their "contact us" facility on the ACTEWAGL website. The result? Nothing. Customer care? I think not.
So, we now have two top executive resignations in the wake of Four Corners reports so far in 2024. At least one of these resignations wouldn't have occurred, nor serious revelations exposed, if it wasn't for the ABC's journalism.
It is telling that nowadays ubiquitous crimes and scandals perpetrated by a variety of otherwise easy-cruising industries in Australia are almost exclusively being outed via this one media initiative. That's how, it appears, regulatory enforcement and proper governance is conducted in 21st century Australia.
If there was ever a case for the significance and crucial importance of the Fourth Estate mission in our moribund and largely moron-oriented media, Four Corners would be it.
In all the shouting and screaming about Gaza two points are missing from the noise. The first is the requirement for the hostages to be returned. The second is that the government of Gaza is nowhere to be seen.
Now that Gaza is in disorder Hamas has abandoned its own people. It is not trying to set up even the most primitive forms of shelter, nor does it impose any order whatever on the distribution of food.
Hamas has proudly and smugly had absolute control of Gaza for years. It should be capable of doing what its people need. So why does it now leave its people in the lurch? Is it really just a mob of terrorists after all?
Commonwealth Day on the second Monday of March each year coincides in South Australia with the Adelaide Cup holiday, and with Labour Day in Tasmania and Victoria.
Surely we can find room in our national polity to celebrate membership in this grand association.
Countries such as Tanzania celebrate Commonwealth Day with much fanfare. Its people are shocked to learn that the occasion comes and goes each year in Australia with almost zero recognition.
Like spoiled children who give no thought to the prestige of inheritance, we fail to recognise the virtue of partnership, sponsorship and values held jointly within this great family of nations.
Congratulations to New Zealand for winning four medals at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships at Glasgow; the same number as Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Australia won only one medal. The kiwis won gold in the men's high jump and men's 1500 metres track, while our charismatic Nicola Olyslagers won gold in the women's high jump.
It was a wonderful meet with great SBS TV coverage. However, here's hoping for a big improvement by Australian athletes at the Paris Olympics in July-August 2024.
Is the emerging "W2" Canberra's worst new high-rise residential development in terms of urban context, and living amenity for many of its apartments?
It's right in Woden Town Centre, and contains stacks of tiny south-facing one bedroom flats with no sun, no view, and little privacy.
The cramped balconies are located just 13 metres from and parallel to the north facade of the historic Lovett (formerly MLC) Tower which is now now largely sun- and outlook-deprived by the new development.
By design, the MLC Tower was the iconic free-standing town centre "marker". That's all trashed by W2, which includes a blind multi-deck car park and many flats, directly facing and partially overshadowing the town square.
How did it all this get past our two governments' "expert" design review panels?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.