The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The ACT government should address our jail's shortcomings

By Letters to the Editor
March 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ian Jannaway (Letters, March 5) suggested the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) could be repurposed for housing illegal immigrants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.