Public servants don't hold back in big wig grilling

Strip away all the jargon, and the secrecy, and it turns out that public servants really don't hold back.
Questions from an audience of bureaucrats elicited more than one nervous chuckle from a panel of senior leaders last week.
Canberra's State of the Service event, held at the QT on March 5, let public servants ask panellists questions anonymously, by submitting them online.
The lucky ones answering those questions included Public Service Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer, Veterans' Affairs boss Alison Frame, Assistant Public Service Minister Patrick Gorman and Office for Women executive director Padma Raman.
The session had a different tone from most other APS events, which often feel sanitised and promotional.
"When will ministers be held accountable to APS values? Behaviour during Senate estimates is often unprofessional and rude," wrote one straight shooter.
"How do you combat the systemic morale problem that so many departments have?" another wanted to know.
And, "Do you think the continuation of ministerial appointed secretaries is conducive to frank and fearless advice and sound, evidence-based policy development?"
Credit to Health's Rachel Balmanno, who moderated the event, and didn't dodge any of the spicy questions.
Western Australia's Premier Roger Cook is sick of missing out on all the action in Canberra.
Mr Cook doesn't appear to agree with Queensland Premier Steven Miles - who last month called Canberra "an awful place" and questioned why anyone would want to come here.
The WA Premier has announced a "Canberra hub" in the national capital, as part of a new strategy to "ensure WA's interests are at the heart of the Commonwealth government's agenda".
The Brisbane Avenue location will put WA right on Parliament's doorstep, with the state government to pour $150,000 into setting up, with ongoing annual costs of about $100,000.
"The Canberra Hub provides a physical space where WA can leverage opportunities, raise awareness and promote our interests and priorities," Mr Cook said.
"It's a key part of my government's commitment to ensuring WA's voice is heard loud and clear in Canberra, and always doing what's right for WA."
The Infrastructure department is back to square one, after its plan to move to flash accommodation at One City Hill on London Circuit did not eventuate.
The agency is putting out feelers for accommodation to consolidate its four Canberra offices, and it wants to move fairly quickly.
The preference is to move staff into new accommodation by mid-2026, when the department's first two leases expire, and for the office to have a suitable fit-out already.
Infrastructure is the second department forced to return to the drawing board recently, after a major office deal fell through.
Education, Workplace Relations and the Australian Electoral Commission were all left in the lurch after the developer pulled the plug on plans on the London Quarter project.
The developer said delays in approvals from the National Capital Authority meant it could no longer deliver the project on time.
Infrastructure wants a net lettable area of around 29,000 square metres, preferably in one building, which also provides 140 car parks. It's looking to lock in for the standard minimum term of 15 years.
Canberra developers will be rushing to get their applications in, with Commonwealth leasing a lucrative business.
Some politicians appear to treat their register of interest forms - where they declare their gifts, properties, investments and other interests - as an afterthought. Others diligently update them. Nationals senator Ross Cadell uses his like a diary.
In his latest update, published at the end of February, the NSW senator tells us of the time he went to the Kingo to catch up with former Nationals politician John "Wacka" Williams and other colleagues.
He ordered a grilled chicken breast with coriander chimichurri, a salad, a sugar-free Coke (they didn't stock Pepsi), but didn't get chips because he thought they came with the meal (this is important).
The meal in fact did not come with chips. But it's OK because Senator Cadell admits he "stole some chips from colleagues at the table".
This isn't the only update we've had since the start of the year. We learned Senator Cadell attended a Newcastle Jets game courtesy of the chairman, where "the stress of missing two penalties was too much and forced me to break my after Christmas diet by indulging [in] the magnificent half-time party pies".
He's also received a complimentary Sky News online subscription from the company, and a handmade candle from the United Arab Emirates embassy that smells like sandalwood "with delightful subtle undertones of vanilla".
