Independents for Canberra registered as ACT political party

Independents for Canberra have successfully registered as a political party in the ACT, and promised candidates to contest the ACT election would be endorsed by the middle of the year.
The party said "dozens" of locals had expressed an interest in running as candidates, with potential contenders in every electorate.
An unspecified candidate endorsement process over the coming months would take place before candidates are announced in the middle of the year, the party said.
"The focus of the process will be ensuring anyone running under the Independents for Canberra banner demonstrates a genuine, ongoing commitment to the group's ten core principles," the party said.
The principles include commitments to there being no vested interests, integrity, evidence-based policy making and long-term thinking.
Party secretary Thomas Emerson said the registration meant independents would have their own column on ballot papers for the 2024 ACT election.
"We're excited to level the playing field for independents, who have been disadvantaged by an electoral system that clearly favours the major parties," Mr Emerson said.
Elections ACT notified the registration of Independents for Canberra on Thursday.
Party director Clare Carnell this week said she was on medical leave from her position.
"I've stepped aside for a little while for health reasons - fingers crossed I'll be back before long," Ms Carnell said in a message to The Canberra Times.
Ms Carnell, the daughter of former Liberal chief minister Kate Carnell, launched the party alongside Mr Emerson, a staffer to Senator David Pocock and the son of former Labor minister Craig Emerson, in January.
