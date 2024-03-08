'It's a fantastic morning': Register now for Walk to Fight Parkinson's

Canberrans are invited to "Walk To Fight Parkinson's" around Lake Burley Griffin on Sunday, May 19 to support people living with Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative conditions.
The walk will start from Rond Terrace and there are options to run or walk a 5km or 1.5km course.
Early bird tickets are available until March 28.
People living with Parkinson's experience symptoms that impact their everyday life, such as stiffness, tremor, pain, memory challenges, depression, sleep problems and social isolation.
There is no cure for Parkinson's, and services are vital to help people and their carers manage the condition.
The community day and fundraising event is being organised by The Hospital Research Foundation Group - Parkinson's ACT which provides support for the more than 2000 people living with Parkinson's in Canberra and their families.
There will be a range of activities, including walking, running or "Nordic" walking across 1.5km or 5km bridge-to-bridge courses, starting at Rond Terrace. There will also be live entertainment, food, drinks and children's activities.
Marcia Kimball, chair of The Hospital Research Foundation Group - Parkinson's ACT, is married to John, who has Parkinson's.
"Parkinson's can affect anyone and there is no cure or standard treatment, however with education and the right support, people can live well and have a good quality of life," she said.
"Exercise has been clinically proven to improve the pain and stiffness associated with Parkinson's, plus it also helps with cognitive challenges and can slow down cognitive decline.
"That why coming together for the Walk to Fight Parkinson's is such a great idea - anyone can do it and the mental and physical health benefits are huge. It is a fantastic morning of entertainment, food, drinks and exercise, plus social connectedness which is so important.
"The last time we ran this event in 2022 we got washed out, so we're really keen for the community to come together and support us this year on 19 May."
To register, visit www.walktofightparkinsons.com.au
