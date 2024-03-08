The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'It's a fantastic morning': Register now for Walk to Fight Parkinson's

By Staff Reporters
March 9 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberrans are invited to "Walk To Fight Parkinson's" around Lake Burley Griffin on Sunday, May 19 to support people living with Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.