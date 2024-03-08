Expert tips on choosing the right school for your child

According to Australian parenting website raisingchildren.net.au, one of the first steps should be to find out the enrolment period for any school you are considering sending your child to Even if the plan is to send children to a local government school for the catchment area where you live, administrators still appreciate knowing sooner rather than later how many new students they will have. If this is your first school-aged child, or you're moving from another state, you may also want to familiarise yourself with the process.