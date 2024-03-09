There are many pitfalls to APS staff working from home

Well done, Alastair Bridges (Letters, March 5), for pointing out some of the pitfalls of working from home.
Post-COVID, the breathtaking rush to facilitate WFH, almost universally in the case of the APS, without any real analysis of the financial and social consequences may well prove to be one of the costliest mistakes in workplace history. It will create understandable resentment from the have-nots, those in jobs who clearly can't work from home - doctors, nurses, police, paramedics, retail staff and so on.
Surely they should be paid more to cover their time and the transport costs of commuting to work.
Or will those working from home be prepared to be paid less in future? The real consequences will become clearer over time and it won't be pretty.
Amanda McKenzie is so right calling out the "filthy five" ("Cars pollute more than coal mines, says Climate Council", March 6).
It's such a shame. Our biggest supplier, Toyota, were way ahead of the game back in the 90s with their award-winning Prius hybrid. All the car companies knew back then that the writing was on the wall for petrol and diesel emissions.
Many have worked hard to reduce and eventually stop burning fossil fuel with their vehicles. Japanese companies, particularly Toyota, took a wrong turn and sadly chose to invest more in hydrogen fuel technology.
They now seem well behind the leaders in this global EV revolution. Others also seem to have misjudged the transition but, lets face it, they have had one-third of a century to sort themselves out.
The government's proposed vehicle emission standards will make life a little tougher for some of the old-school car manufacturers selling their wares here.
However, they are dealing with similar standards and the switch to EVs overseas. We shouldn't accept lame excuses for continuing to dump their old tech on Australia.
I felt The Drum should be compulsory viewing for every citizen.
A carefully chosen, wide spectrum of contemporary topics, opinion and contributors on each show with skilled interviewers like Ellen Fanning managing the odd, unscripted spot of humour. A fabulous effort.
Now at least I don't have to manage my life so that I don't miss it.
I can stay outside in the broiling sun of climate change longer and wallow in my own boring and repetitive version of the day's news and political machinations; to be modified (only if I'm lucky) by some chance excellent investigative journalism on 7.30.
And these are my taxes at work aren't they?
As another forestry graduate (but long out of the game) it was interesting to read Gregor Manson's letter (March 4) on ACT government spending on bushfire risk reduction.
Gregor focuses on the adaptation aspect of risk reduction.
In regard to that issue I hope that Canberra's taxpayers don't have fork out $20,000 for sprinklers to every person who chooses on lifestyle grounds to live in the bush.
Gregor doesn't mention a key aspect of fire risk reduction.
That is reducing carbon dioxide emissions and bringing global warming to an end.
On that front the ACT government has an enviable record.
So, the Labor-Greens government is now promising a hydrotherapy pool on the southside.
Conveniently it is due to be delivered next year after the election when memories of promises might be fading.
This Labor-Greens government is the "L'il Orphan Annie" of politics.
The new stadium was pushed back from 2026 or earlier to 2030, then 2032.
The light rail will arrive in Woden at some time in the 2030s. There is still no progress on the Tuggeranong ice rink.
"Tomorrow, tomorrow, you'll get it tomorrow. It'll be another election away".
A better tune would be Time for a Change.
