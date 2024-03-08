The Canberra Times
Home/News/Property and Development

Sam Armytage playing waiting game with sale of South Coast home

By Brendan Crabb
Updated March 9 2024 - 6:53am, first published 6:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Television presenter Samantha Armytage's South Coast beach house remains on the market, with the selling agent reporting that the asking price remains intact as they wait for the right buyer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property and Development

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.