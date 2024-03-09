Good and bad: Touching tribute to club legend in emotional afternoon win

It was an emotional afternoon as the ACT Brumbies held on for a tight victory over the Western Force.
These are the key takeaways from a hard-fought contest at Canberra Stadium.
Silence descended on Canberra Stadium prior to kick-off as the Brumbies paid their respects for long-time volunteer Garry "Quinzo" Quinlivan.
The assistant manager had been with the club since its inception in 1996 and was among the hardest-working members of the franchise.
Quinlivan died last October, Saturday's game the first at home since his death.
Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson paid tribute to Quinzo before a video was played and a moment of silence. Quinlivan's son then delivered the match ball for the teams before a sweet embrace with Brumby Jack and Jill.
ACT held on for a tight victory to honour the heart and soul of the club on an emotional afternoon.
"It was really special," Brumbies captain Ryan Lonergan said. "It's an afternoon we'll remember forever, being able to pay tribute to him and put out a gutsy performance.
"He meant so much to the club, still means so much to the club and forever will, so we're super proud."
The Brumbies received their wish during the off-season having long called for more Saturday afternoon contests.
The side will play three home games during daylight hours throughout the campaign, the 2.35pm kick-off conducive to attacking rugby, family-friendly and the perfect way to counter Canberra's cold winter evenings.
While the crowd could have been bigger on Saturday, the atmosphere was positive and it provided a platform to build for an afternoon clash with the Wellington Hurricanes on April 27.
"It just creates a good game, doesn't it?" Lonergan said. "It's not dewy out there, it's not slippery and we can play the footy we want to play.
"The fans can come out and it's not freezing cold, so it's nice."
The Brumbies have long prided themselves on their lineout dominance, however the set piece experienced some wobbles on Saturday afternoon.
The Force stole seven lineouts throughout the contest, leaving the hosts with just a 66 per cent win rate.
It was clear the Brumbies were missing Charlie Cale, who was superb at the set piece in the first two games, however the struggles cannot be put down to his absence.
The off-season departure of assistant coach Dan Palmer left a hole to fill, but head coach Stephen Larkham said only minor tweaks are required to rectify the issues.
"The Force were pretty good in that area," he said.
"They got two jumpers up in most lineouts. It's something we've spoken about over the last couple of weeks. We had a six-day turnaround into this game and it was hard to change too many things."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.