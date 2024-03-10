Why Leniu's 'honesty' should count against him at NRL judiciary

Apparently Spencer Leniu has been "completely open and honest" ever since he called Ezra Mam a "monkey".
Given the Sydney Rooster's actions and comments since he first made the racist comment to the Broncos star, that's not necessarily a good thing.
First he claimed calling a proud Indigenous man a monkey was "just fun and games on the field".
Judging by Mam's reaction, the Brisbane five-eighth didn't think it was overly fun.
Then, Leniu allegedly confronted Mam back at their Las Vegas hotel, where the NRL had fortuitously put both teams on the same floor for their USA trip.
He doubled down by blaming Mam for getting him in trouble, when the only person Leniu should've been pointing a finger at was himself.
This makes Roosters chief executive Joe Kelly's comments on Thursday somewhat surprising.
"Spencer has been completely open and honest throughout this process," Kelly said.
If that's the case, then Leniu was being honest when he dismissed his racist comment as fun and games.
He was also being honest when he confronted Mam a few hours later.
It wasn't until two of Mam's Broncos teammates, Payne Haas and Billy Walters, said they would provide evidence at Leniu's judiciary hearing on Monday night that the Roosters prop finally admitted what he'd said. On Thursday. Four days after the incident itself.
Apparently that's being completely open and honest throughout.
Even then he refused to admit what he said was racist. Apparently he wasn't calling Mam a monkey in a racist way. I guess he meant it in a "fun" way.
Along with everyone else, Anthony Mundine entered the debate claiming what Leniu said wasn't racist because it was between two "brown or black fellas".
He got into a war of words with fellow Indigenous man Latrell Mitchell, who completely disagreed.
As a white fella, it's not for me to say one way or another.
At the end of the day there's only one person whose opinion actually matters. And that's Ezra Mam.
If the 21-year-old young gun thinks it's racist, then it is. Simple. Everything else is just noise.
Given he was in tears in the sheds after the game - on a trip that was meant to be a celebration of everything that's good about the greatest game of all - he clearly did think it was exactly that.
And he's got hundreds of years of history to back him up as well.
Seemingly every year there's a European soccer team getting into trouble for their fans making monkey noises at black players. Or even throwing bananas at them.
The clubs are handed down sanctions that include having their fans banned from home games.
Every year NRL players get educated on racism and the harm it does, along with a raft of other things.
In this day and age professional athletes have zero excuses for not being across this kind of thing - they're given more education and training than the rest of society.
It makes it hard to believe Leniu didn't understand the implications of what he was saying.
And yet he claimed he didn't mean it in a racist way.
"I want to apologise to Ezra and his family for using the word I did, and I am sincerely sorry to cause hm such distress," Leniu said in a statement.
"I've put my hand up and want to take ownership of this. I said the word, but I didn't mean it in a racist way."
At least he apologised, but "ownership" would include accepting what he said was racist.
There's been the argument made that what Leniu said was simply stupid and not racist.
It's actually both - stupid and racist. The two aren't mutually exclusive.
That doesn't mean Leniu is racist. But what he said was. And even if he doesn't understand, it's still racist.
So what sort of penalty would be fair?
Cronulla Sharks halfback Nicholas Hynes has called on the NRL judiciary to draw a "line in the sand".
And he's right. The NRL needs to send a clear message that what Leniu said was unacceptable.
Is that four weeks? Is it six? Half a season?
The NRL indefinitely banned a fan for racially abusing Mitchell at Penrith last year, so maybe the latter isn't that unreasonable.
It's why Hynes felt it was only fair a similar penalty be applied to Leniu.
"Any person in the game, if they get racially vilified by a spectator, they'd want to go hard at them, so I feel like this all just has to happen to the player," he said.
Good on Hynes for being completely open and honest.
All eyes will now be on the NRL judiciary on Monday night.
