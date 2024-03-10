Canberra Day fun for everyone, from dawn until dusk

It should be a hot Canberra Day on Monday, with temperatures forecast to reach 30 degrees.
Despite the heat, there will be plenty to do around the nation's capital from morning to night.
If you have woken up early enough, head down to Patrick White Lawns or one of many vantage spots to watch balloons float across the sky. The festival will finish on March 17.
Canberra Day celebrations will centre around Commonwealth Park from 10am to 5pm. Little children will delight in morning performances by The Beanies, and Lucky Jim and His Imaginary Friends.
There will also be an afternoon performance from ARIA award winner Budjerah, a Coodjinburra artist who has toured with Ed Sheeran. His song Therapy came in number 19 in triple J's Hottest 100 this year.
On offer is also an abundance of diverse food options from local vendors.
Lace up and make your way around Lake Burley Griffin on Monday for the Canberra Day Appeal Fun Run. There are two-kilometres, five-kilometre and 10-kilometre options to run or walk. Registrations did close on Sunday night, but feel free to head down to watch and support.
Monday is the last night to see city illuminations through Enlighten. There will be projections displayed on monuments and institutions across the National Triangle, as well as food, entertainment and live music.
The Alliance Francaise French Film Festival is playing 41 films at Palace Cinemas from March 7 to April 2, with many strong options from female filmmakers. There are nine movies from the festival showing on Monday.
Before Us: A Night Walk Through Time is part of city illuminations, but set up in Civic Square. See seventeen illuminated prehistoric creatures, including a giant T-Rex, for the last time on Monday.
The National Sheep Dog Trial Championships start on Monday at Hall Village. Gates open at 7.30am, but organisers say the best entertainment is from 9am - 4pm. Entry requires a $10 for over 16s. Admission is free for everyone on Tuesday.
To raise money for charity, Cockington Green Gardens is only charging $5 for admission on Monday. Children under the age of four can come in for free.
All entry fees will be donated to Raw Potential Canberra. The charity helps young people facing homelessness, domestic violence or other trauma.
