The unique challenge for a Canberra university

Canberra Day celebrates Lady Gertrude Mary Denman declaring here in March 1913, "I name the capital of Australia, Canberra".
A sporty, go-getting champion of women's and children's rights, whose father and husband were British politicians, Denman would fit easily into the Canberra of today.
She would also feel right at home at the University of Canberra - an institution that champions equity, social justice, diversity, inclusion as well as being Canberra's home of sport.
As the only university established by the ACT, we are proud to have the requirement by law to "pay special attention to the needs of the ACT and its surrounding regions".
Our graduates and our research touch the lives of Canberrans every day.
We train the teachers, nurses, journalists, public servants, IT engineers, allied health professionals, sports specialists and myriad of other professionals who make our community run and hum.
Research done at UC has improved the lives of people and the environment in Canberra - from implementing in-house pharmacies in aged care facilities to supporting developmentally vulnerable children in ACT public schools to a captive breeding program for our critically endangered Canberra grassland earless dragon, and the smoky mouse - the impact of our research is felt across the ACT.
This has always been, and always will be our mission. The Civic Partnership Agreement between the ACT government and UC signed last November is its latest expression.
Being the university of and for Canberra is what being a "civic university" is all about. Our success is seen through the success of our students and the impact of our research.
Canberra is the third healthiest city in the world, the most educated city in Australia, a city with Australia's highest median incomes despite unique and often hidden disadvantage. We are the bush capital and we are powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.
UC is one of a number of place-based universities here and around the world highlighting their place-based focus by affirming their civic university identity.
From the University of Birmingham in Britain to Simon Fraser University in Canada, to Western Sydney University just up the Hume Highway, the range of institutions embracing and deepening their civic role to boost community dividends from their work is growing.
In Canberra's case, this is a particularly interesting task. On the one hand, Canberra has a larger population and economy than Iceland, which has a seat at the United Nations. On the other hand, the ACT budget is only a little bigger than that of the Brisbane City Council - and it doesn't have education and health systems to manage and pay for like the ACT government does.
We have the fewest politicians in Australia per capita - just 4.5 politicians per 100,000 citizens, less than half Tasmania's 12 politicians per 100,000 people. Compassionate, far-sighted Canberrans voted 61.29 per cent in support of an Indigenous Voice to parliament at last year's referendum, the strongest support of any jurisdiction in Australia.
However, that and the fact that we have the highest average income and education levels in Australia should not make us complacent. The Indigenous incarceration rate in Canberra is 10 times the percentage of Indigenous citizens here.
Canberrans experience mortgage stress, homelessness, sexual violence, and other scourges of contemporary life just like other Australians do.
As Canberra's civic university, here at UC we are proud to be educating the leaders of tomorrow and equipping them with the skills for jobs and tasks that we cannot yet conceive and we are energised in undertaking world-leading research that will have social, economic and environmental benefits for Canberra, Australia and the world.
UC's values include "dare to be curious" and "change the world". With these values in mind, we have set out a bold new research plan addressing societal challenges and delivering the practical, valuable research we are renowned for alongside industry, government, and community partners.
Our purpose, galambany, is a Ngunnawal word meaning" "Together we work to empower, connect and share knowledge with our people, cultures and places". On this Canberra Day I am proud to be serving as UC's interim vice-chancellor celebrating our wonderful city and committing to working together for its even better future.
