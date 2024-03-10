High-quality finery sees close-run race in Fashions on the Field

A mother-daughter duo left with prizes after entering the 2024 Black Opal Canberra Times Fashions on the Field.
There were many more contestants than previous years, Kody-Leigh McGlone from Luxury Lash and Beauty said, with a high standard across the board.
"The quality this year was very good, and lots of good quality contestants," she said.
The event had gotten "bigger and better" every year since COVID lockdowns, judge Janette Wojtaszak said.
"I'm very proud of Canberra today," the director of The Statement Life said.
Many contestants came from interstate, including best dressed winner and Melbournite Emma Scodellaro.
She won the same event last year.
Ms Scodellaro combined a hat by Jill Humphries, Dolce Gabbana shoes, and a vintage bag, gloves and earrings with a Signor Mont outfit.
"I love high-end fashion, and I just thought it was a really classic look for Canberra, from head to toe," she said.
"I love fashion in general, and I love the races so combining those passions together is a really nice way of dressing up and having a nice event."
Another winner with some secondhand items was Craig Smythe, winner of the suited-up heat.
His shoes were from an op-shop; suit, tie and pocket square from Politix; and his pipe and jewellery are vintage.
Mr Smythe, 57, said his partner got him interested in fashion and he now takes it more seriously than she does.
They came down from the Central Coast.
"It's quite competitive [in Canberra]. I would love to see some more suited contestants come in because there's a lot of dapper-looking people in suits here that could enter, especially some of these younger ones," he said.
Mr Smythe faced fierce competition in the suited-up heat, with retired public servant and grandmother Debra Parish coming in second.
Ms Parish made her own outfit with vintage silk, and wore a hat by Canberra milliner Cynthia Jones-Bryson.
Canberra autumn was inspiration behind the get-up.
"I'm looking at the liquid amber trees that are in the ACT, and the beautiful colours ... those are the tones I brought to Black Opal this year," she said.
