The Canberra Times
Home/Subscribers Only
Photos

High-quality finery sees close-run race in Fashions on the Field

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 10 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother-daughter duo left with prizes after entering the 2024 Black Opal Canberra Times Fashions on the Field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Subscribers Only

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.