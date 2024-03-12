Book scene: Reproductive justice, dystopias, the costs of war and debut novels

March 19: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss French-Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga's Kibogo, about the clash between ancient Rwandan beliefs and the missionaries determined to replace them with European Christianity. musecanberra.com.au
March 20: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm, Paul Hardisty will talk about his dystopian novel The Forcing. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
March 20: Ronli Sifris and Carla Wilshire will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on their new books Towards Reproductive Justice and Time to Reboot: Feminism in the Algorithm Age. Part of the ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author series. Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, 6pm. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
March 21: At Harry Hartog ANU at 5.30pm, disability rights advocate Jodi Rodgers, star of ABC TV's Love on the Spectrum, will be in conversation with Adrienne Francis about her new book Unique: What Autism Can Teach us About Difference, Connection and Belonging. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au
March 21: At the Book Cow at 6pm is the Rainbow Holstein Book Club, discussing Greta and Valdin by Rebecca K Reilly, about two queer siblings. See: bookcow.com.au
March 25: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Julia Baird will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger about her new book Bright Shining: How Grace changes everything. Kambri, Manning Clark auditorium, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
March 26: At 5pm at Paperchain is a book event with Siobhan O'Brien, author of All the Golden Lights. Free event. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
March 27: At Muse at 6.30pm, OzBook Club will discuss Politica, Yumna Kasit's exploration of the personal costs of war. See: musecanberra.com.au
March 27: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author event, David Lindenmayer will be in conversation on his new book The Forest Wars. The ugly truth about what's happening in our tall forests with Alex Sloan. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
March 27: At the Book Cow at 6pm, Bruce Nash, author of All the Words We Know, will be in conversation with Barbie Robinson. See: bookcow.com.au
March 28: At Paperchain at 5pm will be the launch of The Garden by Aidan Scott. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
March 31: Cancelled due to Easter: A Brush with Poetry, Binalong's long-running open mic poetry afternoon will not be held on Easter Sunday. The next Brush with Poetry will be on Sunday May 26, 1.30pm for 2pm, at Cafe on Queen, Binalong. All welcome.
April 2: Award-winning journalist Louise Milligan will be in conversation on her debut novel Pheasants Nest with Amy Remeikis. Kambri Cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
April 3: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author event, Paul Tilley will be in a conversation, moderated by Miranda Stewart, with Ken Henry on his new book Mixed Fortunes: A History of Tax Reform in Australia. Kambri cinema, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
April 4: At Muse at 12.30pm will be a two-course lunch with Bri Lee, whose first novel is The Work. See: musecanberra.com.au
April 5-7: Woden Seniors Book Fair has more than 25,000 books for sale as well as jigsaws, CDs, DVDs and board games. Woden Seniors Club, 12 Corinna Street, Woden, 10am to 4pm daily. See: wodenseniors.org.au.
April 8: T. Kingfisher will discuss her novel What Feasts at Night with Freya Marske at Paperchain Manuka at 5pm. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
April 13: At 2.30pm at Asia Bookroom, John Zubrzycki will discuss his book Dethroned: The Downfall of India's Princely States. Entry via gold coin donation to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. RSVP: By Friday April 12 to Books@AsiaBookroom.com or phone 6251 5191.
