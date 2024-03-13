Escape the everyday battles and experience the beauty of nature

Three exhibitions are on until Sunday, March 24. Now and All's creator Simone Piccioni says, "I wish I could look at everything in one moment, to be able to paint everything in the same painting, to feel everything without forgetting anything." Millie Black's Dawn & Dusk brings the serenity and wonder of the natural environment into our constructed spaces. And Jacqueline Molina's Cloud Contemplation is an exploration of travel experiences and imaginative formations intertwining. See: aarwungallery.com.au.