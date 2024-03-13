The Canberra Times
Escape the everyday battles and experience the beauty of nature

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated March 14 2024 - 9:03am, first published March 13 2024 - 12:00pm
Paper Daisies by Kate Carruthers. See her joint exhibition with Michael Warner at X Gallery. Picture supplied
Paper Daisies by Kate Carruthers. See her joint exhibition with Michael Warner at X Gallery. Picture supplied

And Still The Flowers Grow

This is a joint exhibition by Braidwood artists Kate Carruthers and Michael Warner. The couple began their creative careers as ceramicists on Scotland's Isle of Mull more than 20 years ago and since then they have established their family, home and studios in Braidwood, NSW.

