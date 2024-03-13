Escape the everyday horror and experience beauty

This is a joint exhibition by Braidwood artists Kate Carruthers and Michael Warner. While operating a very busy pottery, each has developed their own individual practices: Kate as a landscape painter and Michael as a sculptor. The inspiration for Kate's most recent series of oil paintings came from noticing a single flower growing among the weeds in her garden and the stark contrast of its beauty compared to the death and destruction happening in the world at the moment. Michael's work also plays on the flower theme, with each creature bringing a whimsical element of humour. At X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, until April 22.

