Escape the everyday horror and experience beauty

This is a joint exhibition by Braidwood artists Kate Carruthers and Michael Warner. While operating a very busy pottery, each has developed their own individual practices: Kate as a landscape painter and Michael as a sculptor. The inspiration for Kate's most recent series of oil paintings came from noticing a single flower growing among the weeds in her garden and the stark contrast of its beauty compared to the death and destruction happening in the world at the moment. Michael's work also plays on the flower theme, with each creature bringing a whimsical element of humour. At X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, until April 22.
Taking its title from Banjo Paterson's 1933 poem Australian Scenery, this group exhibition at Grainger Gallery has artists all celebrating their love of landscapes in their own distinct ways. It's on until April 7. See: graingergallery.com.au.
This solo exhibition of new wood carvings by Isobel Rayson is the artist's third show with Suki & Hugh Gallery. In it she contemplates the complexity of human relationships and the importance of connection, shaped by the ways in which we relate to, and interact with, objects and individuals in our surroundings. Opening drinks with the artist will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 3 to 5pm. See: sukihugh.com.au.
This exhibition by Sydney Printmakers explores traditional and contemporary forms of printmaking. Divergent features 24 artists showcasing the very diverse mediums and themes that they pursue in their personal work. All are welcome to the opening at 2pm on Saturday, March 16 at Humble House Gallery. The exhibition is on until April 21. See: humblehouse.com.au.
Three exhibitions are on until Sunday, March 24. Now and All's creator Simone Piccioni says, "I wish I could look at everything in one moment, to be able to paint everything in the same painting, to feel everything without forgetting anything." Millie Black's Dawn & Dusk brings the serenity and wonder of the natural environment into our constructed spaces. And Jacqueline Molina's Cloud Contemplation is an exploration of travel experiences and imaginative formations intertwining. See: aarwungallery.com.au.
For more than 50 years, this six-person ensemble has performed internationally. For their first Australian tour in more than six years they are curating a collection of popular songs that have resonated with audiences the world over. This diverse program, spanning 500 years, ranges from medieval to renaissance, romantic to contemporary, folk and pop. The performance is on at Snow Concert Hall, Canberra Grammar School, on Thursday, March 21 at 7pm. See: snowconcerthall.com.
