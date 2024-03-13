The Canberra Times
Escape the everyday horror and experience beauty

March 13 2024 - 12:00pm
Paper Daisies by Kate Curruthers. See her joint exhibition with partner Michael Warner at X Gallery. Picture supplied
Paper Daisies by Kate Curruthers. See her joint exhibition with partner Michael Warner at X Gallery. Picture supplied

And Still The Flowers Grow

This is a joint exhibition by Braidwood artists Kate Carruthers and Michael Warner. While operating a very busy pottery, each has developed their own individual practices: Kate as a landscape painter and Michael as a sculptor. The inspiration for Kate's most recent series of oil paintings came from noticing a single flower growing among the weeds in her garden and the stark contrast of its beauty compared to the death and destruction happening in the world at the moment. Michael's work also plays on the flower theme, with each creature bringing a whimsical element of humour. At X Gallery, 32 Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, until April 22.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

