To market, to market: the Capital Region Farmers Market turns 20

Over the years, more than 600 stallholders have attended the markets. Whether you're after fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood, meat, olive oil, gourmet fine food, breads, ready-made meals, dairy products or flowers and plants, there's bound to be someone selling what you're after. After that, grab a coffee or something to eat from an eclectic range of ready-to-eat food, from gyozas to gozleme.