To market, to market: the Capital Region Farmers Market turns 20

John Kenworthy was manning the gate on the morning of the first Capital Region Farmers Market in March 2004. He counted 850 people on that first day, shoppers keen to see what local produce might be available in this new and exciting format.
"I still have that counter at home somewhere," Kenworthy says.
He's still on the committee, via the market's founders, the Rotary Club of Hall, after 20 years.
"We had 15 stallholders in the first market, the floor was dirt and the shed was probably half the size it is now," he said.
Now there are more than 130 stallholders on the books; 100 of them likely to be there any given Saturday.
"And while we don't count attendance every week, we did a few weeks back and we counted just more than 6000 on the one day," Kenworthy says.
Over the years, more than 600 stallholders have attended the markets. Whether you're after fresh fruit and vegetables, seafood, meat, olive oil, gourmet fine food, breads, ready-made meals, dairy products or flowers and plants, there's bound to be someone selling what you're after. After that, grab a coffee or something to eat from an eclectic range of ready-to-eat food, from gyozas to gozleme.
On March 16, the market will celebrate the milestone with a special day, market manager Sarah Power says. There'll be a birthday cake competition, family activities including face painting and colouring in, exclusive birthday treats and giveaways, exclusive 20th birthday merchandise and local entertainment including performers and musicians.
"Our 20th birthday is really all about celebrating how much we've truly enjoyed being part of and supporting the Canberra community over all these years," she says.
If there's one word that keeps popping up in conversations, it's community.
Peter and Caroline O'Clery have been growing olives and producing oils at their Hall farm, Homeleigh Grove, since 1999. They were one of the first stallholders in 2004.
Alongside Homeleigh Grove, other original stallholders still doing strong after 20 years include Mowbray Park Produce, Jindebah Hills Coffee and Rhonda Skein's Tree Tops apples. Bryan Loader, who sells cheeses, oils and honey, is also still a regular.
"A lot of people on the land don't see many people, it can be a lonely kind of existence, and for a lot of the stallholders, the market has become like a second family," Peter says.
"It's great to be able to talk to other growers, share problems, share stories, stay in touch."
Peter says you develop relationships with customers too.
"We do the refillable swing-top bottles and people keep coming back to fill up, you look at the label on the bottle and there was one from 2006 the other day."
Regular shopper Christine Kallir Preece reckons she attended the third market. You'll most likely find her enjoying a coffee from Jindebah Hills after she's completed her morning shop.
Her adult son Matthew is there too, his favourite part of the morning is a treat from Gum Tree Pies. He's been able to benefit from funds donated by the markets to Marymead's Mulch program, a social enterprise enabling young adults with a disability to develop skills and build community connections through work in the horticultural enterprise.
"There's a mix of things which keeps us coming back, part of it is the community, not just the stallholders but other shoppers, it's a great place to catch up with like-minded people," Kallir Preece says.
Power says the market, over its 20 years, has provided close to $4 million in funding to local, regional, national and international projects.
It's been involved with such projects as Go Foundation scholarships for Indigenous students; a fire shed was built for the Wallaroo Rural Fire Service; each year at least one child needing support via the Rotary Overseas Medical Aid for Children receives help with medical expenses; and much more.
During the pandemic, the market was deemed an essential service and remained open, offering support to not only the shoppers but stallholders as well.
"We weathered the pandemic when many did not, continuing to support our farmers and their families, and never wavering in providing Canberrans with the best and freshest food each week," Power says.
"We supported our many stallholders through the drought and the devastating bushfires of 2019-20, meaning they could come back to us once they rebuilt."
Many stallholders received monetary support, alongside the opportunity to keep selling. It was something everyone was grateful for.
Over the years there have been many special events at the markets, from live cooking demonstrations, celebrity chefs including Stephanie Alexander and Antonio Carluccio, a recipe book, World Bee Day celebrations, a young chefs competition and grants to support local schools in their food and farming endeavours.
Power promises the 20th birthday celebrations will top them all.
"When it comes down to it, our market wouldn't be what it is today without the support of our customers, some of whom have been coming since the very beginning," she says.
"We welcome all Canberrans to come and mark this milestone with us and have a bit of fun on our 20th birthday."
