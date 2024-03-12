Some gravy on your soft-serve ice cream? It's possible at the Star Buffet

After lining up, paying for two adults ($34.80 each) and being issued with our two wax-paper soft drink cups ($4.50 each, with unlimited refills), we were whisked through the Star Buffet's expansive cavern, past the central food offering to a table at the far back wall. Our docket was sticky-taped to the table, we were thanked for our custom and there ended all usual expectations of dining-out decorum.