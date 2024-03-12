Some gravy on your soft-serve ice cream? It's possible at the Star Buffet

There is no getting past the spectacle of the all-you-can-eat buffet. The buffet is always an operation at scale, with a vast dining room of tables and stacks of plates and great quantities of food laid on.
The offer is enticing. A flat price to be admitted to a glutton's wonderland, permitted to tiptoe past bain-marie after bain-marie, assembling plates that would never be considered by a menu-minded restaurateur. Some gravy to go with your slice of pizza and soft-serve ice cream? Certainly. No one is going to stop you.
Star Buffet offers diners this opportunity from within the Burns Club at Kambah seven days a week. The price depends on whether you are there for a lunch or dinner service, and whether it is the weekend. Diners must hold a Burns Club membership ($5.50 for the year), and those hoping to drive the cash renaissance against the tyranny of card surcharges and bank surveillance will enjoy an express check-in line.
Seizing the opportunity for the kind of romantic night out not to be missed, I lined up with my partner for a 7 o'clock booking on Valentine's Day.
After lining up, paying for two adults ($34.80 each) and being issued with our two wax-paper soft drink cups ($4.50 each, with unlimited refills), we were whisked through the Star Buffet's expansive cavern, past the central food offering to a table at the far back wall. Our docket was sticky-taped to the table, we were thanked for our custom and there ended all usual expectations of dining-out decorum.
The place was filled, even on a Wednesday, with the very young and the very old. Children, carrying plates piled high with favourite foods never seen at home in such quantities, darted between the legs of adults. Young couples self-consciously navigated the evolving table manners situation to match their eclectic meals. The atmosphere is loud, chatty and fun.
My first plate - there is never just one at an all-you-can-eat buffet - combines some roast pork, apple sauce, roast potatoes, steamed vegetables and Thai beef salad. The pork is moist and tender, steamed vegetables well-functioning and the potatoes quite delicious. The salad runs a little soggy, a common fate under the glare of eyeballs, lights and open-topped refrigeration.
Next, I try some roast duck and honey soy chicken, both properly good; a respectable Thai green curry; cheese and cracker; and a slice of Hawaiian pizza. If pineapple on pizza is going to be appropriate anywhere, it must be here.
My partner offers to get a plate of things to share, returning with spring rolls, sushi, roast beef, a buttered dinner roll and octopus karaage. All tasty and enjoyable selections. To my mind, the main drawback of buffet dining is it can feel like a continuous tasting rather than a proper course of anything, particularly if you find yourself seduced by the choices on offer.
I will admit the seafood and some of the salads did not appeal. The prawns had that unloved look in their eyes, a knowing, desperate stare into the void after being left on display for an hour or more. Foodstuffs sweltering under heat lamps are, I realised, more my speed in the buffet environment.
The offering of bite-sized dessert servings does well to limit the ill effect of the worst sweet-tooth tendencies. In no particular order, we sampled: a delightfully warm Portuguese tart; churros, a tad hard, with chocolate from the fountain; panna cotta; a miniature chocolate cake; a miniature orange cake; and soft-serve doused with caramel sauce, a foolproof combination.
Dessert at the Star Buffet is the kind of suburban Willy Wonka experience the Glaswegian constabulary won't find themselves called to. It's fun, indulgent and a little nonsensical.
Our docket was processed at 6.50pm and it was numbered 0199. The couple later seated next to us had a docket printed at 7.39pm with the number 0275. That suggests 1.5 tables seated every minute over just under an hour.
All-you-can-eat dining is a culinary outing at capitalism's sharpest edge. But just like a casino, you get the sense the house always wins.
All those little servings add up - and fill you up - quickly. The generous cups of Fanta I will conveniently forget about the next time I am talking to my dentist slowed me up, too.
Economists have observed the all-you-can-eat buffet brings out that innate human desire to get your money's worth. Indeed, one group of researchers suggested banning advance payment on public health grounds; forcing customers to pay at the end slowed their consumption in their experiment, even if the price was the same.
But if you want to try to beat the house, Star Buffet isn't a bad place to have a crack. Don't expect a refined dining experience.
It's brash, rash, silly and fun. Where else will you discover how versatile apple sauce can be?
Address: 28 Kett Street, Kambah
Phone: 02 62963045
Website: starbuffet.com.au
Chef: Tom Nguyen
Hours: Lunch and dinner, seven days
Noise: Near apocalyptic
Dietary: Plenty of options
