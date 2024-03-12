The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse
Review

Some gravy on your soft-serve ice cream? It's possible at the Star Buffet

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There is no getting past the spectacle of the all-you-can-eat buffet. The buffet is always an operation at scale, with a vast dining room of tables and stacks of plates and great quantities of food laid on.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.